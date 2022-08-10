Laszlo and Nadja’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Wedding Song Is a Bop

What We Do in the Shadows is easily one of my favorite shows on television and for a good reason: It’s funny as all hell. The series takes us to Staten Island, and it’s in the same world as the 2014 film of the same name starring Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Rhys Darby. While the FX series is now something completely its own, it is still in that outrageously funny vein the film was, and the most recent episode in season 4, titled “The Wedding,” really reminded me just how much I love this franchise.

The episode is all about Nandor’s wedding, and while it is very clear he doesn’t actually want to marry his old bride and instead just wants a wedding, we still get to see everyone partying and having fun (and Nandor should have just married Guillermo but that’s a topic for a different day). At the ceremony, after everyone basically has a Q&A session on why they think Nandor shouldn’t get married, we get to the reception and Laszlo and Nadja are performing a little song for the party to enjoy.

The song? “Who’ll Come First on the Wedding Night” and it’s definitely a NSFW song that you will have stuck in your head all the live-long day. It’s just Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou at a piano together, and yes, the song is about who is going to … well … orgasm first on Nandor’s wedding night and includes the lyric “If his cock feels right and her pussy’s tight” because why not!

“who’ll come first on the wedding night?” a masterpiece composed by laszlo and nadja #wwdits pic.twitter.com/lija4orRqP — lulo | SANDMAN (@mishajackles) August 10, 2022

The problem is that this song is an absolute bop. I can already see me asking Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou to come and sing it at my future wedding, mainly because I cannot get it out of my head no matter how hard I try and I’m not exactly mad about it.

Nandor seems to hate it

If you notice in the scene, Nadja says “I think Nandor might” as an answer to the song’s titular question, and he stops dancing and walks away. Where he goes? To find Guillermo. All I’m saying is that he didn’t want to turn his bride Marwa into a vampire to spend the rest of eternity with, and he only really married her because he didn’t want to remarry any of the other brides the djinn brought back for him.

And so Nandor could have just admitted he loves Guillermo, but instead he got married to Marwa, who he doesn’t seem to really like that much, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of this season plays out with Nandor, Guillermo, and Marwa.

This episode does also have both Nadja and Laszlo going to have sex with Baron Afanas now that he’s hot again. (He’s played once more by Doug Jones.) So both Laszlo and Nadja got to have sex with the Baron in a coat room and then went ahead and sang this bop of a song, and honestly? This might rank higher for me than Jackie Daytona, and that’s saying something.

(featured image: FX)

