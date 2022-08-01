New Meme From ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Is My Sweet Cheese, My Good Time Boy

Sometimes there are lines in television shows that just stick with you and inspire you. And then there’s everything that Matt Berry says as Laszlo in What We Do in the Shadows. Recently, one of his more iconic lines has been turned into the latest meme to take over TikTok and Twitter: the good time boy.

The line came from an episode where vampire trio Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor attend a “Superb Owl” party—or, you know, a Super Bowl party that their neighbor, Sean, is hosting. He invites them over, and when chaos ensues, Nadja accuses Laszlo of going soft for not wanting Nandor to kill Sean, to which Laszlo responds, “No, my sweet syrup pie, I’ve gone hard!” and then decides to list off a bunch of affectionate labels for his good dear friend Sean.

“He’s my best friend, he’s my pal, he’s my homeboy, my rotten soldier, my sweet cheese, my good time boy,” Laszlo says, and thus began the meme that has taken over.

The audio started making the rounds on TikTok recently, with fans posting pictures of their favorite actors or their pets along with it.

And then it took over on Twitter.

All thanks to Laszlo. And, in reality, I don’t think this would have been nearly as popular if not for the way in which Matt Berry delivers the line in the show because even reading the words written out, I still hear them in his voice—especially the “my good time boy” part of it all.

The joy of What We Do in the Shadows

It is easy to quote this show because it is one of the best comedies on television currently. It’s simply hilarious, a great look into these characters that we love and appreciate, and something that highlights the talents of everyone involved. There are so many elements to this show that just stick with you, to the point that you might not even realize that’s what you’re quoting until you’ve already done so. And if it means that more people will walk around saying, “He’s my best friend, he’s my pal, he’s my homeboy, my rotten soldier, my sweet cheese, my good time boy,” as they’re just living their daily life, that’s better for us all in the long run.

So this is hopefully just the start. I want pet clothes with “He’s my best friend, he’s my pal, he’s my homeboy, my rotten soldier, my sweet cheese, my good time boy,” written on them. I want this to be what is said in vows at weddings. I want this specific Laszlo line to take over the world and for Matt Berry to hear everyone saying it all the time because it is perfect and beautiful, and also I just love What We Do in the Shadows with my whole heart, and it is what the show deserves—because it is, in fact, my good time boy.

