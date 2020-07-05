comScore

Things We Saw Today: Voice Actor Receives Death Threats Over Her Role in The Last of Us Part II

It's just a game, people.

By Chelsea SteinerJul 5th, 2020, 5:48 pm

We all get invested in our favorite fictional characters. We cheer when they succeed, we cry when they suffer, and we are devastated if and when they die. But despite the most passionate fandom, I will never, in my entire life, understand the people who attack actors for choices their characters made. Over the years, many actors and performers have even received death threats over the behavior of the fictional characters they inhabit. Behavior that writers, producers, and directors have already decided on, and that the actors have little (if any) choice in the matter to portray.

It’s called ACTING, people. But here we are, yet again, with another actor being targeted for her performance. Voice actor Laura Bailey recently posted about the numerous death threats she received for her role as Abby in The Last of Us Part II. The smash hit PS4 game has a devoted following, but good Lord these people:

Ashley Johnson, who voices Ellie in the series, tweeted a message of support for her co-star:

The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog chimed in to call out the threatening tweets:

This behavior is gross and unacceptable, full stop. Social media companies need to take online threats more seriously, and everyone needs to get a grip.

