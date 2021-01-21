comScore Lady Gaga Inauguration Performance Is the Gay Agenda | The Mary Sue

Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Performance IS the Gay Agenda

Serving up Hunger Games realness.

By Lyra HaleJan 21st, 2021, 9:57 am

Lady Gaga performing at the Biden/Harris inauguration.

Lady Gaga was the embodiment of the gay agenda during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, and this is coming from someone who has never worshipped at the feet of Gaga. It feels like that is about to change. *Downloads her entire Spotify playlist.*

Her royal highness floated down the steps of the Capitol Building looking like grace incarnate. She wore a simple navy jacket that gave way to a plume of red that made her look ready to hit up the latest ball of the season. She stepped it up by having a golden dove brooch flying over her heart in the style of The Hunger Games’ mockingjay. And she completed the look with a crown woven into her hair.

But the piece de resistance came when she reached out for her golden microphone while Mike Pence looked on. Here sat this vile man, who has spent years upon years discriminating against LGBTQ people. And he could say nothing as bisexual icon Lady Gaga performed her little heart out and sang the National Anthem.

This is the gay agenda, in case you were wondering or if you didn’t get the latest gay newsletter that we all get but don’t talk about. (Shhhhh, don’t tell anyone.) This is what it feels like to flip off everyone who believes in conversion therapy, that LGBTQ people shouldn’t be allowed to marry, or that discriminating against LGBTQ isn’t wrong. It is wrong.

As part of the gay agenda, it’s time to leave (but not forget) the Trump administration and their garbage behind us. Change is already here, in small bits like the inclusion of pronouns in the White House website’s contact form, and more change is yet to come. And I bet you’re like me, ready and willing to face it head on.

