Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Performance IS the Gay Agenda

Lady Gaga was the embodiment of the gay agenda during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, and this is coming from someone who has never worshipped at the feet of Gaga. It feels like that is about to change. *Downloads her entire Spotify playlist.*

Her royal highness floated down the steps of the Capitol Building looking like grace incarnate. She wore a simple navy jacket that gave way to a plume of red that made her look ready to hit up the latest ball of the season. She stepped it up by having a golden dove brooch flying over her heart in the style of The Hunger Games’ mockingjay. And she completed the look with a crown woven into her hair.

But the piece de resistance came when she reached out for her golden microphone while Mike Pence looked on. Here sat this vile man, who has spent years upon years discriminating against LGBTQ people. And he could say nothing as bisexual icon Lady Gaga performed her little heart out and sang the National Anthem.

This is the gay agenda, in case you were wondering or if you didn’t get the latest gay newsletter that we all get but don’t talk about. (Shhhhh, don’t tell anyone.) This is what it feels like to flip off everyone who believes in conversion therapy, that LGBTQ people shouldn’t be allowed to marry, or that discriminating against LGBTQ isn’t wrong. It is wrong.

As part of the gay agenda, it’s time to leave (but not forget) the Trump administration and their garbage behind us. Change is already here, in small bits like the inclusion of pronouns in the White House website’s contact form, and more change is yet to come. And I bet you’re like me, ready and willing to face it head on.

This is literally the gay agenda and I cried with joy. https://t.co/vbxql1JBZt — Emily Andras (@emtothea) January 20, 2021

My 4 yr-old: Mom, is that the queen?

Me: well, sort of. She’s an artist and *a* queen, not *the* queen. #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/KAQGBvciwx — Megan H. MacKenzie (@MeganhMackenzie) January 20, 2021

swearing lady gaga’s haunted bird broach into the LGBT community — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga grabbing a golden mic to sing the national anthem in front of Mike Pence… yeah I’m printing and framing this pic.twitter.com/HvpK4oJlAr — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 20, 2021

I’m so glad for Lady Gaga. She nailed this performance. Seeing her at a young age and knowing what she has done for LGBT community, I’m so proud of you. — Only the young ออกเดือนแล้ว #RespectTHAIDemocracy (@sulhhch2000) January 20, 2021

Did anyone else see this as a final declaration of victory over @Madonna@ladygaga pic.twitter.com/cINsUWjcD9 — CHROMATICA (@PLAYCHROMATICA) January 20, 2021

Here is a picture of Lady Gaga taking a golden microphone, as Mike Pence looks on, so she can sing the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. This is how the Trump era ends. pic.twitter.com/GKAEs0WQoU — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 20, 2021

let’s all stand for the president of the united states…..LADY F*****G GAGA. pic.twitter.com/vFFyy56AhH — ⚢ (@theresakost13) January 20, 2021

It was great to see Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, both LGBT allies, perform at the President’s inauguration today. Hopefully this is a sign that a positive approach will be taken to LGBT rights around the world. — Proud Rovers ️‍ (@proudrovers) January 20, 2021

Thanks to her, I now feel safe in this world @ladygaga @JoeBiden ️‍ pic.twitter.com/1v7Bw0KtrR — Jaden Sparrow (@sparrow_jaden) January 20, 2021

#LadyGaga Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains pic.twitter.com/Bplr1JX0ZB — Condechi (@daniel_arco) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga came back with a mask on, to talk with The Obamas. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/6f9IL9kxOh — Gaga Now ⚡️ (@ladygaganownet) January 20, 2021

