Kristen Wiig’s Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar Trailer Takes Us on Much-Needed Holiday

Lionsgate’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, releasing on VOD on February 12, 2021, tells the story of best friends Barb and Star. In the first trailer, it’s revealed that they’re leaving their small Midwestern town for the very first time for a vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. What they didn’t expect was to find an opportunity for love, to have their friendship tested, and to be in the way of a villain trying to destroy everyone in town.

At first glance, this sounds like many other buddy comedies. Been there, done that. But once you start digging in, you realize that there’s more to Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The leading ladies, played by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, are more than just the faces of this movie with rocking ’80s hairdos. They also wrote the script!

That’s especially exciting because this isn’t the first time Wiig and Mumolo have worked together. They were the brilliant minds behind the hit Bridesmaids, and hate it or love it, that movie redefined what it is to have women in comedy. It set the stage and opened the world to what kind of comedy roles women are relegated to and what standards we must shatter and surpass.

Bringing these two minds back together is exactly what we need in 2021. Because if they could start so many conversations with Bridesmaids, then maybe they can do the same with Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar—especially because we need a break, a couple of laughs in the middle of this pandemic, and a reminder that the ’80s were amazing when it comes to music, fashion, and cheesy vacations.

Wiig and Mumolo are joined by Jamie Dornan, a lovelorn spy who will absolutely fall in love with one of these women. The cast is also joined by Damon Wayans Jr., Reyn Doi, Rose Abdoo, and Wendy McLendon-Covey, and will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, best known The Short Game and Behind the Mask.

