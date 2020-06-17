Things We Saw Today: Kristen Stewart to Play Diana, Princess of Wales in Upcoming Biographical Drama

Pablo Larraín, the director of Jackie, is returning to the biographical drama genre with a new subject: Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, aka “the People’s Princess.” His pick to portray the late royal? Kristen Stewart.

Larraín told Deadline that he feels like Kristen Stewart is “one of the great actors around today” and will be able to portray the multiple emotional layers he has planned for the image of Princess Diana that he is bringing to life.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

The film, Spencer, will not cover Diana’s death and will instead focus on the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles while highlighting her “ferocious love” for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

“It’s only three days of her life,” Larraín said, “and in that very small amount of time, you’re able to get into a wider, bigger perspective of who she was. We all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don’t need to go there. We’ll stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she wants to be.”

By picking Stewart, Larraín has already created a conversation around the film and honestly, I’m still always going to be here for actresses getting to play against type. I’m hoping that Stewart does bring it and those who have doubts about her abilities will soon see the errors of their ways.

Nia DaCosta shares an amazing piece of insight into Candyman. (via Twitter)

Allegations have been made about the behavior of comic book artist Cameron Stewart, with others joining in on this original call-out tweet to share similar experiences with Stewart.

Hey. That post about being groomed as a teenager? I’m talking about Cameron Stewart. The comic book artist. We met when I was 16 and he was in his 30s. Maybe 32? It was 2009. — Aviva Maï 🌟 (@AvivaMaiArtzy) June 16, 2020

Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper: Central Park racial nightmare. (via NYT)

.@RepSwalwell: “Can anyone on the Republican side say unequivocally black lives matter?” Rep. @MattGaetz: “Unequivocally, all lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/Ukk0auQxw7 — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2020

My favorite Batman, Michael Keaton, to star in an upcoming Hulu series about the Opioid crisis. (via THR)

Texas Governor acts as though COVID-19 isn’t an issue even among spike. (via NPR)

Just so you know this is what the world of ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ looks like PLEASE BEAM THIS FILM STRAIGHT INTO MY EYES https://t.co/nJ1fYdxvcq pic.twitter.com/HCUQZJxlNl — William Yu (@its_willyu) June 17, 2020

