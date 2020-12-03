Sidney “Kraken” Powell Tells Georgians To Boycott Runoff Election & I’m Sure This Will Go Well for Republicans

Donald Trump may have severed ties with attorney Sidney Powell, but she’s refusing to take the hint and go away quietly. Remember, this is the woman who promised to release a “Kraken” of evidence of nonexistent voter fraud but has yet to actually do so, and got angry with Tucker Carlson of all people when he asked to see said Kraken. She also made some extreme comments accusing Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp of accepting bribes from a voting machine company and threatened to bring a “biblical” lawsuit against the state, which she said she wanted to “blow up.”

Now she’s offering some advice to Georgia voters that I’m sure will go over super well with the GOP: She thinks that people should boycott the upcoming Senate runoff elections.

Just now in an alternate reality, the crowd went wild as disgraced conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell gets introduced as “The Kraken.” pic.twitter.com/Ukj305T9pr — The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2020

Speaking at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Atlanta (aka a bunch of MAGA dudes hugging and shouting into each other’s maskless mouths about George Soros and Nancy Pelosi), Powell told the crowd that “there should not be a runoff, certainly not on Dominion machines.”

“I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure,” she said. “I mean that regardless of party. We can’t live in a free republic unless we know our votes are legal and secure.”

Yes, I’m sure this will work very well for Republicans! Powell said everyone should stay home “regardless of party” so I’m sure that Democrats in the state will listen to this ousted conspiracy theorist just as much as MAGA-loving, QAnon-believing Trumpers will. Just like how Trump spent six months telling all of his supporters not to vote by mail and then called it “fraud” when the overwhelming majority of mail-in ballots were votes for Democrats. Foolproof logic there!

Oh well, looks like the Republican Party is reaping exactly what it’s spent decades sowing.

Area man regrets inviting the traveling carny show into town. https://t.co/1D4RL9jSdV — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) December 3, 2020

Dr. Frankenstein expresses concerns about his monster https://t.co/cex7KQIiyu — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 3, 2020

Architect doesn’t like the home he designed and built. https://t.co/0VuiW7QSDj — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) December 3, 2020

TFW you discover that the dinosaurs 🦖 have left the laboratory pic.twitter.com/BiDec0ZHL0 — Andy Richardson (@andy4ok) December 3, 2020

