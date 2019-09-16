Things We Saw Today: Bless Rian Johnson for These Knives Out Posters

On a day like today, when the world seems to be on fire just a bit more than usual, director Rian Johnson comes to our rescue. He released the character posters for his star-studded movie Knives Out and sent fans into a tizzy. A murder mystery for the ages, Knives Out was met with lots of fanfare and excitement at the Toronto International Film Festival. Those of us who were not at TIFF are anxiously awaiting the release of the film on November 27th, and these character posters are our aloe for the burns of not seeing the film with the critics in Canada

That being said, I have some questions about these colors. Is this a family of fashionistas? Did they all pick a color palette and run with it? Also, where can I get Chris Evans’ scarf? I need it for my fashion looks.

Johnson gave us an intimate look into these characters, with a beautiful breakdown of each. Maybe Meg Thrombey (Katherine Langford) is my favorite. She’s a liberal arts kid.

Without further adieu, I give you these beautiful posters that I am now very much obsessed with:

What’s that you say? In the wake of our smashing Toronto debut the world is clamoring for some #KnivesOut character poster goodness? Alright FINE lemme see what I can do! In the style of those enticing character breakdowns that began Dame Agatha’s books, here we go… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Harlan Thrombey. The world’s most successful mystery writer and the patriarch of this whole insidious clan. When he turns up dead under mysterious circumstances, the game is afoot… pic.twitter.com/0VV6XY4jqK — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Detective Elliott. The cool headed local police detective. He’s ready to rule Harlan’s death a suicide… but then the clues and motives start to surface, and suddenly he’s not so certain… @lakeithlakeith pic.twitter.com/yHi7k34NUH — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Marta Cabrera, Harlan’s devoted caregiver. She was closest to Harlan, and has some secrets of her own to keep… secrets worth killing for? pic.twitter.com/UzR3Pl8Z3U — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Walt Thrombey, Harlan’s youngest son. Walt runs the family publishing company, but his ambitions reach much farther. Would he… kill for them? pic.twitter.com/FTNoJUfoIJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Jacob Thrombey, Walt’s son. He spends every moment of the day on his phone… could he have trolled his way into murder? pic.twitter.com/vAlXuYXKKu — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Joni Thrombey, Harlan’s daughter in law. She’s made a killing with her lifestyle brand Flam®️… but if she was desperate enough, would she stop there? pic.twitter.com/g1zaOqtRnV — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Meg Thrombey, Joni’s daughter. Well studied at the best liberal arts colleges in New England… but could her syllabus have included cutlery skills? pic.twitter.com/66wnMU4t3O — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Linda Thrombey, Harlan’s eldest daughter. She has a head for business… does she have a heart for homicide? pic.twitter.com/FtqrvlFKi1 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Richard Thrombey, Linda’s husband. When his indiscretions catch up with him, who knows how far he’ll go to conceal the truth… pic.twitter.com/PGN7MuSbwX — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Ransom Thrombey, Richard & Linda’s son. Born with a honeyed but forked tongue and a silver spoon in his mouth. A knife would complete the set…@ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/rxJk3FDXV2 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Benoit Blanc, a gentleman sleuth of great renown. Summoned to this nest of iniquity by mysterious means, it falls to the great detective to solve the case… before the murderer strikes again… pic.twitter.com/LN1UdZTLco — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Is Knives Out going to kill me too? Yes, most definitely. Death to me and my heart because I cannot wait for this.

