Things We Saw Today: Bless Rian Johnson for These Knives Out Posters

by | 6:02 pm, September 16th, 2019

Chris Evans being a snack in Knives Out

On a day like today, when the world seems to be on fire just a bit more than usual, director Rian Johnson comes to our rescue. He released the character posters for his star-studded movie Knives Out and sent fans into a tizzy. A murder mystery for the ages, Knives Out was met with lots of fanfare and excitement at the Toronto International Film Festival. Those of us who were not at TIFF are anxiously awaiting the release of the film on November 27th, and these character posters are our aloe for the burns of not seeing the film with the critics in Canada

That being said, I have some questions about these colors. Is this a family of fashionistas? Did they all pick a color palette and run with it? Also, where can I get Chris Evans’ scarf? I need it for my fashion looks.

Johnson gave us an intimate look into these characters, with a beautiful breakdown of each. Maybe Meg Thrombey (Katherine Langford) is my favorite. She’s a liberal arts kid.

Without further adieu, I give you these beautiful posters that I am now very much obsessed with:

Is Knives Out going to kill me too? Yes, most definitely. Death to me and my heart because I cannot wait for this.

