Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Already Filmed Another Movie—And You Can See It This Summer

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are quickly becoming cinema’s next great director/actor pairing, like Marty and Leo, or Christopher Nolan and every famous white man. (I kid, but …) Just days after winning four Oscars for Poor Things, Lanthimos and Stone’s next movie has been given an official title and release date.

Searchlight Pictures, which also distributed Poor Things, has set a June 21 release date for Kinds of Kindness, the next movie from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. Emma Stone headlines a cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, and reunites Stone with Poor Things co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.

The press release for Kinds of Kindness doesn’t include a plot synopsis, but Lanthimos briefly described the structure of the film to The Guardian back in December. “It’s a contemporary film, set in the U.S.—three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts,” he explained. “It was almost like making three films, really.”

“It’s great to be working again with Emma,” Lanthimos added. “It makes it so much easier to have someone there who trusts you so much, and who you trust so much.” If you kept up with awards season, you undoubtedly saw Lanthimos and Stone gushing over each other, and it seems like they’ve developed a really rewarding professional and personal relationship—one that we’ll continue to benefit from this summer, when Kinds of Kindness hits theaters.

