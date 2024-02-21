Emma Stone Thanks ‘Poor Things’ Writer for One ‘Life-Changing’ Piece of Dialogue

This awards season has been something of a volatile one, but if there’s one film that’s managed to almost entirely dodge controversy and emerge as an undisputed darling, it’s Poor Things.

Indeed, between those high-profile Barbie snubs, Maestro’s acclimation to this year’s Oscars villain, and the dubious criticisms being leveled at heavyweights like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon for opting for the perspectives they did, it’s almost impressive that one of this year’s contenders managed to avoid getting caught up in any prolific scrutiny, especially since it’s a film where the protagonist really wants to punch a baby.

But Emma Stone, ever at the top of her comedy game, wears that badge proudly. After accepting her leading actress award at the BAFTAs over the weekend (as reported by Variety), the Oscar nominee named Tony McNamara, who wrote the script for Poor Things, amongst those she was grateful for. In McNamara’s case, it was for giving her such a “life-changing” line in “I must go punch that baby.”

The line in question, as well as Stone’s cheeky gratitude for it, are greatly indicative of not only the actress’ masterful individual comedic timing, but of its contribution to her wonderfully mercurial performance in the shoes of Bella Baxter overall. Indeed, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone may be the favorite to clinch Best Actress, but if anyone’s going to give her a run for her money, it has to be Stone, who also happens to be the lone nominee with a Best Actress win already under her belt.

The actress also thanked director Yorgos Lanthimos (who’s up for Best Director), her dialect coach Neil Swain, and her mother during the acceptance speech.

Along with Best Director and Best Actress, Poor Things has also scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. Indeed, Poor Things is, without a doubt, the truth and the moment.

