‘…kind of inedible’: Trump’s questionable healthcare advisor ironically trashes the president-elect’s diet of ‘just poison’

If a man with a brain worm tells you that the food you eat is poison to you, that should be scary. Donald Trump’s horrifying pick for healthcare advisor, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had some interesting things to say about Trump’s eating habits.

Kennedy was on The Joe Polish Show when he talked about the diet Trump keeps up with. You know, all that McDonald’s and Diet Coke isn’t exactly doctor prescribed. “The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” said Kennedy. He admitted that food when you’re on the campaign trail isn’t the best for you but also said that Trump’s was a different level of bad.

“Campaign food is always bad,” Kennedy said. “But the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison,” he continued. “You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice — you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

This is not surprising. Kennedy also talked about how Dana White told him that she’s “never seen Trump drink a glass of water.” Honestly? Say something less surprising. That man doesn’t even accidentally drink some water while in the shower.

Look, if the man who thinks bases none of his medical knowledge in actual science or what doctors say thinks your diet is bad and is OPENLY SAYING SO…It must be really bad. Kennedy is the kind of man who thinks he can just eat healthy and ignore doctors but he unfortunately isn’t wrong about Donald Trump’s diet.

Personally though, I think we should just let Trump continue to eat all this food that is bad for him. Let him keep eating McDonald’s daily.

Truly and honestly cannot wait for RFK Jr. to no longer be friends with Trump

If we know one thing about Trump it is that he does not take kindly to those who say negative things about him. His beloved diet feels like a bad move for a guy who is not yet officially part of Trump’s administration yet. Statistically speaking, I don’t think talking about your boss’ eating habits before you even have the job is a good move.

Which, fine by me! I don’t want the man who thinks vaccines are bad in charge of health. His idea of just eating healthy doesn’t bode well for the country at large. So if Kennedy wants to keep on talking about how Trump is eating poison, go ahead. Point is, it is funny that someone like Kennedy is saying something about Trump’s eating habits when he, himself, is not someone we should look to for health advice.

Between the brain worm and the McDonald’s that is sitting in Trump’s stomach from 1985, it really is just a ticking time bomb of chaos when it comes to the health and well-being of the Trump administration. But if it was up to me, I’d let Trump eat McDonald’s for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So can someone get the brain worm on our side?

