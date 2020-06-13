comScore

The Internet Responds to the Overwhelming Whiteness of Killing Eve‘s Writers Room

I blame the Twelve.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 13th, 2020, 3:32 pm

sandra oh, jodie comer

With Killing Eve wrapping up its third season just a few weeks ago, work is already underway for the acclaimed series’ fourth season. The series, which showcases a different female showrunner each season, had previously announced that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) would be the head writer for season 4. But a now-deleted tweet from writer Kayleigh Llewellyn reveals that the writers room for season 4 is entirely white people.

white people

(image: Twitter)

It’s a surprising and disappointing revelation considering that Killing Eve is one of the few shows on television anchored by an Asian female lead. And a closer look at the writing staffs for previous seasons of the show do not indicate that the series has ever staffed a person of color. It is a poorly timed post, given the global protests for racial justice and equality that have forced us all to reckon with the pervasive and malignant racism that touches every corner of the globe.

While unintentional, the image of a Zoomful of white writers raising their glasses comes off as strikingly tone deaf. Many took to social media to call out the lack of POC representation in the room:

In light of this revelation, the series’ struggle in season three becomes quite clear. Many criticized season 3 for decentering Eve (Sandra Oh), the de facto protagonist from the action. Oh had much less to do in S3, and most of her character choices were driven by the actions of those around her. It was a frustrating, unsatisfying season for a series that has had diverse street cred since its inception. We expected more from a female-driven deeply queer feminist series with an Asian lead.

(via Variety, image: Des Willie/BBC America)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.