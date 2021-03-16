Killing Eve Ending With Season 4 Is Not What We Want

Killing Eve, the AMC/BBC drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, is set to end with season 4. The award-winning show will start production on the final right episodes this summer. It will be filmed across the U.K. and various locations in Europe, and its final season is slated for a 2022 premiere on both AMC and the BBC.

Most surprisingly is that AMC Networks is working with Killing Eve producers Sid Gentle Films to develop spinoffs. These potential series will explore the world of the show in general and will be based on supporting characters that we’ve seen on Killing Eve. It’s a way of continuing the franchise and giving us more of this world.

Personally, I don’t want it. What I do want, and what fans want as well, is more Killing Eve. Oh and Comer have revolutionized what it means to have complicated women on TV. Oh has taken her role as Eve and shown us how our darkest desires can come to life in unexpected ways. And Comer has taken her role as Villanelle and show us that even the most twisted have heart. Together they’ve created magic unlike any I’ve seen before and doubt I will see again.

It begs the question of “Why now?” Did they run out of ideas? Eve and Villanelle chose each other at the end of the season three finale. There are ideas plenty of where to take these two. Did they think we wouldn’t want to see Eve and Villanelle working on their “relationship”? Because viewers want that, guaranteed! Whatever it is, it’s hard to understand when this show is at the pinnacle of its greatness.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources said the show’s creative decision to end Killing Eve had nothing to do with original showrunner and EP Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She has a staggering deal with Amazon that began back in 2019. And many would think that would pull her away from Killing Eve, but it hasn’t, as she remains EP of the show.

AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott released a statement on Tuesday about the cancellation where he said,

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. … We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.

I’m not the only one who will miss Eve, Villanelle, and the magic they created together. Here are only some of the reactions to the cancellation of Killing Eve.

im gonna miss them so bad 😭#KillingEve pic.twitter.com/DsKNpmO5QF — jodie comer gifs (@jodiegifs) March 16, 2021

THE FINAL SEASON OF #KillingEve

2022.

PER FAVORE NON PARLATEMI. pic.twitter.com/lRAZkFcxOD — Cᴸᴬ Cᴸᴬ Cᴸᴬᴺᴰ’S World 🎬🐷💋💄 (@TataChips86) March 16, 2021

Gutted season 4 is the final season of #KillingEve 😭💔 I’m hoping Villianelle and Eve finally get together their chemistry is 🔥🔥 Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer are incredible actresses👏 xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) March 16, 2021

I started watching #KillingEve right before season 2, just a month after I ended an incredibly difficult/complicated and emotionally damaging relationship with someone, and that show pulled me through it, so yes, this hurts, and the way they just casually announced it also hurts. — Mel is so proud of Taylor (@MelAnnGro) March 16, 2021

Just found out season 4 is going to be the final season of #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/RVFQ3yF15w — Bri (@BriannaJennie3) March 16, 2021

