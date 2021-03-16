comScore Killing Eve Ending With Season 4 Is Not What We Want

Killing Eve Ending With Season 4 Is Not What We Want

Forget about the spinoffs.

By Lyra HaleMar 16th, 2021, 11:10 am

Eve and Villanelle embrace in Killing Eve season 3.

Killing Eve, the AMC/BBC drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, is set to end with season 4. The award-winning show will start production on the final right episodes this summer. It will be filmed across the U.K. and various locations in Europe, and its final season is slated for a 2022 premiere on both AMC and the BBC.

Most surprisingly is that AMC Networks is working with Killing Eve producers Sid Gentle Films to develop spinoffs. These potential series will explore the world of the show in general and will be based on supporting characters that we’ve seen on Killing Eve. It’s a way of continuing the franchise and giving us more of this world.

Personally, I don’t want it. What I do want, and what fans want as well, is more Killing Eve. Oh and Comer have revolutionized what it means to have complicated women on TV. Oh has taken her role as Eve and shown us how our darkest desires can come to life in unexpected ways. And Comer has taken her role as Villanelle and show us that even the most twisted have heart. Together they’ve created magic unlike any I’ve seen before and doubt I will see again.

It begs the question of “Why now?” Did they run out of ideas? Eve and Villanelle chose each other at the end of the season three finale. There are ideas plenty of where to take these two. Did they think we wouldn’t want to see Eve and Villanelle working on their “relationship”? Because viewers want that, guaranteed! Whatever it is, it’s hard to understand when this show is at the pinnacle of its greatness.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources said the show’s creative decision to end Killing Eve had nothing to do with original showrunner and EP Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She has a staggering deal with Amazon that began back in 2019. And many would think that would pull her away from Killing Eve, but it hasn’t, as she remains EP of the show.

AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott released a statement on Tuesday about the cancellation where he said,

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. … We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.

I’m not the only one who will miss Eve, Villanelle, and the magic they created together. Here are only some of the reactions to the cancellation of Killing Eve.

