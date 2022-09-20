Kids, Please Don’t Cook Your Chicken in Nyquil

For as long as social media has existed, there has been a revolving door of deeply stupid trends and challenges. From the well-meaning (ice bucket challenge) to the goofy (remember planking?) to the downright dangerous (Tide pod challenge), humanity simply cannot get enough of filming themselves ingesting poison for likes and LOLs. And look, I get it: we were all young and dumb once. But a new TikTok challenge is pushing the limits of healthy, safety, and common sense. The latest bad idea to take ahold of social is the Nyquil chicken challenge aka the sleepy chicken. The trend features folks across the country cooking raw chicken in Nyquil or similar cold and cough syrups.

Wait what the fuck people are cooking chicken in nyquil I’m gunna be sick pic.twitter.com/kXkJauxHYR — ToasteonYukitake 🦊 Freshly Baked Fox God (@Toasteon_En) September 16, 2022

In addition to being gross and unappetizing (and wasting perfectly good chicken and medicine), the Nyquil chicken challenge is also dangerous! So much so that the FDA had to release a statement warning of the dangers of overdosing on medicines like acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. The statement reads, “Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.” So yeah, this is bad news! I’m also gagging at the above video, where the cook pours the leftover syrup BACK INTO THE BOTTLE. That’s how you get salmonella!

The Darwin award winners behind this challenge follow in the footsteps of the equally stupid and deadly Benadryl challenge, which saw people taking overdoses of Benadryl to try to induce hallucinations. And they literally died! Do you really want your obituary to read, ” YOUR NAME died from being an asshat on social media via a platform that no longer exists”? Look, if you want to induce hallucinations, do it the natural way: by taking magic mushrooms like your parents did. Many took to social media to mock the challenge and the people foolish enough to not only cook and eat sleepy chicken, but to share their poor judgment with the world.

Yeah, the NyQuil is SAUCE, you fools https://t.co/vRtL26d8Ap — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 20, 2022

So I see on my Twitter front page that Nyquil is trending on food category that the FDA has to warn idiot's to not cook chicken with Nyquil and I open the thread and of course the algorithm is on 🔥 here's the promoted tweet with Nyquil chicken tweets. pic.twitter.com/NhrEplzycr — kenneth (@kmanpr) September 20, 2022

People won’t get the COVID vaccine booster but they’ll cook chicken in NyQuil.

(Get the booster. Don’t eat chicken cooked in drugs.) https://t.co/7xO39tPoOu — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) September 19, 2022

if you choose to eat NyQuil marinated chicken, you deserve whatever the consequences are I’m sorry. https://t.co/O0YpxKlJUI — Morgan “MIDAS” Gold (@MorganGoldMusic) September 20, 2022

"Do not cook chicken in NyQuil" pic.twitter.com/AOohrvIMNW — Lillie (@ChaoticLillie) September 20, 2022

Thank god I read this. I just got a recipe today for chicken marinated in garlic and NyQuil pic.twitter.com/3xKPcHM0fD — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) September 20, 2022

*opens the internet*



FDA Warns: Don't cook chicken in NyQuil



*closes the internet* — Xen 💀 (@MrXenTV) September 20, 2022

Why'd they call it nyquil chicken and not robitusserie — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 20, 2022

I feel like people cooking chicken in NyQuil is the kind of problem that solves itself. https://t.co/pKgSuysi2I — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 20, 2022

In summation, for the love of all that is holy, please don’t cook your chicken in Nyquil. I’ll take a step further and say, maybe don’t cook anything in Nyquil or any OTC medicine ever? In the meantime, you can enjoy my newly minted social media gambit: the salt, pepper, garlic, and a few sprigs of rosemary for something edible that won’t kill you challenge! Can’t wait for it to take off on TikTok.

