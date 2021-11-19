Marvel Head Kevin Feige Says Scarlett Johansson Is Working on a Top Secret Marvel Project

Scarlett Johansson seemed to be gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame—and after Black Widow didn’t seem to change her fate. But then again, it seems as if she’s working on a new project for Marvel Studios with studio president Kevin Feige saying that it’s “top secret”?

According to Deadline, Feige said that he was working with Scarlett Johansson on a TOP SECRET Marvel project that is unrelated to her Black Widow character, Natasha Romanoff. So does that mean that my dream of a Widows series following Yelena Belova and the other Widows left behind could maybe be happening??

Marvel is no stranger to being coy in their responses to these questions. Just when we think we figured out what they’re talking about, it is revealed that we were all fools. Case in point: Paul Bettany. Remember when he made a joke about working with someone he always wanted to work with for Disney+’s WandaVision, and he just meant himself, and all our theories were wrong? So with that in mind, what do Feige’s comments on Scarlett Johansson mean for the future of the MCU and Nat?

What could this mean

She will also be serving as a producer on this project, so it would make sense for it to still be in the world that Natasha left behind. With the wealth of characters we were given in Black Widow, it’s only fitting for us to see them again, right? We know that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will make an appearance in Hawkeye, but still, that’s not enough for me.

The key to this entire thing, though, is that it apparently has nothing to do with Natasha. Does that mean she’s any of Nat’s other aliases and Feige is being cheeky? Or is this a connection to Secret Invasion and Scarlett Johansson will be playing the Skrull version of Nat?

Or maybe it is just a different universe’s Natasha. The Natasha Romanoff we have known is dead in the MCU. So if Marvel was being tricky, they could simply have her playing a different Natasha, and so this comment wouldn’t exactly be wrong; it’d just be mean of them.

Whatever the case is, we were right to think that we hadn’t seen the last of Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

