Kendrick Lamar announces European tour dates following Super Bowl halftime performance

Kendrick Lamar has been absolutely crushing it lately. First, he had an incredible run at the Grammys, sweeping every category he was nominated for, and then, to top it off, he had an even more phenomenal performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show that everyone cannot stop talking about, rightfully so. Lamar has no signs of stopping, as he kept up the momentum a day after the Super Bowl by announcing that he and SZA are adding more dates to the Grand National Tour this summer.
The tour is set to kick off in North America on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but on February 10, the 37-year-old rapper announced that he and the “Saturn” singer will be taking the tour to Europe! They will be hitting up cities like Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Rome, and Barcelona. Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to Lamar and SZA’s upcoming European shows.
Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour with SZA Tickets
- Tickets: StubHub
Presale for the upcoming European shows will begin Wednesday, February 19, while general admission ticket sales start on Friday, February 21. Fans can, however, purchase early tickets starting now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on when and where you see Lamar and SZA perform. Prices also depend on where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Cologne, Germany, on July 2 are selling for $133 in Section W18.
Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see SZA on tour with Kendrick Lamar on StubHub.
Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour with SZA Schedule
The Grand National Tour will kick off in Europe on July 2 in Cologne, Germany. But before the rapper and singer make their way to Europe, they will be playing in North America starting on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will be wrapping it up in Washington on June 18. See below for the full European dates.
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|July 2
|Cologne, DE
|Buy Now
|July 4
|Frankfurt am Main, DE
|Buy Now
|July 5
|Frankfurt am Main, DE
|Buy Now
|July 6
|Warsaw, PL
|Buy Now
|July 8
|Glasgow, GB
|Buy Now
|July 10
|Birmingham, GB
|Buy Now
|July 13
|Amsterdam, NL
|Buy Now
|July 15
|Nanterre, 92, FR
|Buy Now
|July 16
|Nanterre, 92, FR
|Buy Now
|July 19
|Cardiff, GB
|Buy Now
|July 22
|London, GB
|Buy Now
|July 23
|London, GB
|Buy Now
|July 27
|Barcelona, ES
|Buy Now
|July 30
|Barcelona, ES
|Buy Now
|August 2
|Roma, IT
|Buy Now
|August 6
|Warsaw, PL
|Buy Now
|August 9
|Stockholm, SE
|Buy Now
Published: Feb 20, 2025 05:41 am