Things We Saw Today: Keke Palmer Became a Meme and Blessed Us All

Keke Palmer has had quite the time while promoting her new film Hustlers. Part of this press tour meant that Keke Palmer sat down with Vanity Fair to do a lie detector test. What happened then? Well, it seems as if Keke Palmer somehow avoided ever having to look at Dick Cheney—a wonderful lot in life—which resulted in a perfect meme.

As BET explains:

After answering some basic questions about her birthplace, government name and dating preferences, [Palmer] was asked to identify 46th United States Vice President Dick Cheney in a photo, and her response was perfect. “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is,” she said, shaking her head in confusion. “He could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

I envy Palmer, because I would also like to not know who Dick Cheney is. I’d love to not recognize him if he walked past me on the street, please and thank you. In the ways the strange magic of the Internet works, Palmer not recognizing Cheney led to one of the greatest memeable moments out there. “Sorry to This Man” just might be, in the words of BET, “the meme of the year.” Please, enjoy:

When someone asks me about the guy I called “the love of my life” two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/ozpiYoGhlI — Sorry to This Man. (@TatyanaJenene) September 14, 2019

Walmart showing me footage of me ringing up a flat screen as bananas pic.twitter.com/jHeOpB1IHj — Amara La Nigga (@Cordelra_) September 16, 2019

Babies when you cover your face during peek a boo pic.twitter.com/auHOOOZm00 — Bhad Fhad (@marscuv) September 14, 2019

all of the Avengers to Spider-Man after Sony took the rights back pic.twitter.com/bLfKiFxcKj — Isaiah Hickland (@isaiahhickland) September 13, 2019

Dory when Nemo asked if she knew his father marlin, after she spent days swimming in the ocean with him pic.twitter.com/kCfYOhu0Oo — This aint the oscars, is it? 🐝 (@daquijay) September 13, 2019

oscar voters talking about bradley cooper when it was time to vote for a star is born pic.twitter.com/lBVf30YBKP — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 12, 2019

peter when he was asked about Jesus. pic.twitter.com/19DpwtUo51 — c (@chuuzus) September 12, 2019

“Didn’t you use to talk to—“ Me: pic.twitter.com/5vF7ra2SpE — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) September 13, 2019

SNL to Shane Gills pic.twitter.com/u5qIe68zTg — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 16, 2019

HR: so we saw your tweets

me: pic.twitter.com/SVyqxgqbft — stephen (@stephenossola) September 14, 2019

update: still hasn’t been a Keke Palmer ‘sorry to this man’ meme that I haven’t laughed at — tracy the emotional support penguin (@brokeymcpoverty) September 16, 2019

So, what happened when Palmer learned who Dick Cheney was? Well, she was glad that she didn’t know who he was in the first place.

Keke Palmer’s reaction to the popularity of her SORRY TO THIS MAN meme is equally great: “After finding out who he is, I’m glad I didn’t know.” pic.twitter.com/ZAoRysQoZK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2019

To say that Keke Palmer is a mood is an understatement, but at least now we have this glorious meme for all of our days. Any meme you saw about “Sorry to this man” that you liked best?

