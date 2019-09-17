comScore
Things We Saw Today: Keke Palmer Became a Meme and Blessed Us All

Keke doesn't know this man

by | 5:56 pm, September 17th, 2019

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu

Keke Palmer has had quite the time while promoting her new film Hustlers. Part of this press tour meant that Keke Palmer sat down with Vanity Fair to do a lie detector test. What happened then? Well, it seems as if Keke Palmer somehow avoided ever having to look at Dick Cheney—a wonderful lot in life—which resulted in a perfect meme.

As BET explains:

After answering some basic questions about her birthplace, government name and dating preferences, [Palmer] was asked to identify 46th United States Vice President Dick Cheney in a photo, and her response was perfect.

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is,” she said, shaking her head in confusion. “He could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

I envy Palmer, because I would also like to not know who Dick Cheney is. I’d love to not recognize him if he walked past me on the street, please and thank you. In the ways the strange magic of the Internet works, Palmer not recognizing Cheney led to one of the greatest memeable moments out there. “Sorry to This Man” just might be, in the words of BET, “the meme of the year.” Please, enjoy:

So, what happened when Palmer learned who Dick Cheney was? Well, she was glad that she didn’t know who he was in the first place.

To say that Keke Palmer is a mood is an understatement, but at least now we have this glorious meme for all of our days. Any meme you saw about “Sorry to this man” that you liked best?

(via BET, Twitter, image: Barbara Nitke/STX Films)

Here are some other stories we saw today:

