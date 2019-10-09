Keanu Reeves Is Just a Normal Guy Who Likes Experimental Theater

Have you ever fallen down the internet rabbit hole of stories about Keanu Reeves? If not, you should, because each new story tells us that Keanu Reeves is basically just a normal, never-aging man who just happens to also be a famous actor. From pictures of Keanu Reeves eating alone on a bench to him having beautiful answers to very poignant questions, Reeves is known as one of Hollywood’s good boys. Or maybe that’s just something I call him but either way, Reeves is the kind of guy you want to support because he’s always willing to help someone in need.

For context, there is a collection of 12 stories of Keanu Reeves just being a good guy. He gave money to someone in need, helped drive a woman where she needed to go, and so many other things. Why? Because Reeves rules. And now the internet has blessed us with some new examples of his awesomeness.

Keanu Reeves came to a show at @BushwickStarr and there was a tech glitch. He offered to help fix it. Now he’s a board member, because he loves experimental theater. Source: The people at the Starr (when they told me, I was speechless) https://t.co/Rh8gCNcwWS — Diep Tran 🧙🏼‍♀️ (@diepthought) October 8, 2019

I have some questions. What tech glitch was it? Did he just go up to the light board and fix things? How did the offer of him joining the board go? Does he just roll up to random theaters and join their boards as a board member? Can I just talk to Keanu Reeves about experimental theater? I just want to know the full details of this adventure because it is very on-brand for him in how incredible it is but also somehow totally normal.

Every time there is a new story, we all are humbled by the fact that Reeves just seems to go about his daily life in a normal capacity. This is the man who gave us Neo, John Wick, and Theodore Logan. To hear that this icon is just rolling up into venues and being a normal guy who’ll take the cheap seats at a comedy show or jump up and fix a light cue is almost jarring, but in the best way. If that were me, I’d constantly walk around dressed like Neo and sit front row of everything. The power you could have if you were Keanu Reeves. But, then again, we love him because he’s not that way. He’s humble, caring, and one of our best actors out there.

my favorite thing about keanu reeves is that by all accounts this remarkably talented physical actor and movie star is otherwise a total normie https://t.co/rB4tySBMbE — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 8, 2019

Keanu Reeves continues to be a great one and the fact that he just wants to help out a theater is maybe my new favorite thing about Keanu Reeves.

