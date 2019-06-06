Keanu Reeves Has BEEN the G.O.A.T.

We have spent three decades with Keanu Reeves. From the dawning of his career until now, he has consistently been a great man to look up to and admire. I should know; I still have my action figure of Neo from The Matrix somewhere, and he’s one of the few childhood crushes that I’m still proud of.

The thing is, he’s been through a lot. From the death of his daughter to a string of losses throughout his life, from friends to an ex-girlfriend, Reeves has lost so many, and I think, in a way, it kept him humble and made him appreciate everything that life did give him.

Just look at how he answered an extremely impossible question that Stephen Colbert recently asked him when Reeves stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Keanu Reeves gives the right answer to an impossible question. pic.twitter.com/hQAgaaGSEY — laney (@misslaneym) May 11, 2019

Maybe part of the deal with Keanu Reeves is that he’s just a decent human being, and in 2019, those little things go an extremely long way. Even back in 2011, he was a viral sensation by just being a decent person and letting a woman with a large bag have his seat on the subway.

I truly think that, right now, we cling to men like Keanu Reeves because he seems like a safe bet, like someone who is humble, well-spoken, and appreciates everything he’s given. And to see someone like that continue to rise and shine in Hollywood is rare and heartwarming when it does happen.

So yes, our love of Keanu Reeves has been renewed, but it isn’t anything that hasn’t already been there. Just look at Twitter, and you can see all the love we’ve constantly had for him.

I know I’m going to get dragged for this, but I have a controversial opinion about Keanu Reeves: when he flies at the end of the Matrix that’s not a special effect, he can really do that — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) June 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves is the centrefold pinup in Lisa Simpson’s Non-Threatening Boys magazine — will (@wills_account) June 5, 2019

the “im not like other girls i hate keanu reeves” energy thats been spreading around twitter recently is a disease get well soon yall — zoey (@wyldwick) June 5, 2019

Whoever even *insinutated* Keanu Reeves is not hot… can come fight me. I will fuck you up. pic.twitter.com/Vk1VKvSFhi — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves: John Wick:

Kill ’em with Just kill them

kindness pic.twitter.com/rjEOsekjby — tessa (@sherlockify) June 5, 2019

Let me make this absolutely clear…this is a Keanu Reeves stan account. The man is caring, thoughtful, empathetic, displays deep emotional intelligence, is a great actor and smoking hot. Take your useless quibbles elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/L59rIVtjIi — Carolyn *Pocket Sized Stallion* Hinds. (@CarrieCnh12) June 4, 2019

Since he came crashing into our lives as Ted Logan in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and beyond, we’ve appreciated everything that is Keanu Reeves, and I’m honestly glad we’re all talking about him again. No one ever should have stopped.

(via The New Yorker, image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—