This past Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper explained why he doesn’t invite White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and some other certain members of Donald Trump’s cabinet onto his shows: because they’re lying liars who “tell lies the way most people breathe.”

Tapper was speaking with his colleague Brian Stelter about how difficult it’s been for the media to cover the Trump administration, and how many journalists never found a way over the last four years to combat the lies coming out of that presidential propaganda machine. Tapper says his solution was just not to let the biggest liars on air.

“There were some people that are just so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. I mean, these are just people who just tell lies the way that most people breathe and there was no value in that.”

Tapper also made distinctions around the different levels of lying, saying he didn’t view Kellyanne Conway the same way, for example. “She was more of a filibusterer and a subject-changer.”

McEnany, though? Top-tier, boss-level liar. “This [lying] is what she does,” Tapper says. “She tells lies all the time. She can’t acknowledge reality. So, I’m just not going to put somebody like that on air.”

CNN Jake Tapper explains why he never booked Kayleigh McEnany for his show: “She lies the way that most people breathe.” pic.twitter.com/1FwDEthZef — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) December 27, 2020

As you might expect, McEnany didn’t love that. She responded via tweet, calling the segment “a therapy session for a broken network.”

“I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media,” she wrote, providing a lie as a helpful example, “(i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”

This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence. Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!) https://t.co/Gz0RWbwhJZ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 27, 2020

McEnany is adamant that she doesn’t lie, and to prove it, she immediately went on Fox News and … publicly lied.

McEnany is still out here claiming there was massive fraud in the presidential election and no amount of fact-checking or debunking or dismissed, frivolous lawsuits will stop her. She told Fox that Joe Biden increased his margin of victory over Hillary Clinton’s in 2016 in four and only four key swing state metro areas—an already debunked MAGA talking point that is supposed to indicate the presence of fraud, except for the fact that it didn’t happen.

If you google this claim you’ll find a number of results saying that it’s debunked pic.twitter.com/P0II9KJ5fY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 29, 2020

As Tapper noted on Twitter, even the conservative National Review has done a “comprehensive fact check about this long-debunked lie.” If McEnany wants people to believe she’s not a liar, she could at least come up with some new, less Googlable lies to tell instead of just repeating the same ones over and over.

The National Review’s @baseballcrank had a comprehensive fact check about this long-debunked lie. “Biden improved his margin of victory compared to Hillary in 31 out of 36 urban counties — and Philadelphia was one of the five in which he didn’t.”https://t.co/Lw87uHqn31 https://t.co/AAcne9PWQu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 29, 2020

The same day @PressSec got angry at @jaketapper for pointing out her relentless on-air lying, she went on Fox News and… relentlessly lied again. https://t.co/EVSCEasxs6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 29, 2020

You can always tell when Kayleigh McEnany is lying because her mouth does this thing where it opens and closes and words come out. pic.twitter.com/Lg1MGY8V4g — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) December 29, 2020

(via The Daily Beast, image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com