Katy Perry and Pikachu Have Done the Collaboration of the Year in “Electric” Music Video

Katy Perry just released a collaboration music video with Pokémon, and it’s already the best crossover of the year! With “Electric,” Perry joins other artists like Post Malone and J Balvin in a music collab that to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. Set to be released by Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records this year, the album is a celebration that pulls you back to your childhood while celebrating with artists that you know and love today.

The official music video for “Electric” follows Katy and Pikachu, the ultimate good boy, as they explore their world and reflect on their past. It’s been a journey to get to where they both are, and this video celebrates that by revisiting Katy’s first steps into her career. Pichu, the pre-evolution of Pikachu, encourages and guides Katy to try for more.

And before Katy knows it, her younger self is taking the risk and going from a farmer’s market to her first club performance. The lyrics that accompany this song solidify the message that Perry is trying to make sure all her fans walk away with an understanding that resilience and a healthy dose of friendship can get you anywhere in life.

“When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,” said Katy Perry in an official release for “Electric.” “The song’s themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.”

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International, went on to also say in an official statement, “Katy Perry has created a vibrant anthem to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with ‘Electric,’ an amazing song about recognizing one’s own journeys and evolving. We also hope fans around the world enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in the music video for ‘Electric,’ which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song.”

But wait, there’s more! To celebrate this collaboration (and because we need clothes to match our 25th-anniversary plushies) Pokémon and Katy Perry have joined together to create an exclusive line of wear that you can preorder now. There’s a shirt with Pikachu winking while being surrounded by lightning and the words “Katty Perry: Electric” on it. The shirts and hoodies almost the same except for the colors and locations of the logo.

The official music video for “Electric” was also helmed by the director of Disney’s latest release Raya and the Last Dragon. Director Carlos López Estrada is joined by executive producer Doug Klinger and producers Yusef Chabayta, Andrew Chennisi, and Nicole Jordan-Webber. And the animation was done by Maverick Media.

(image: MacKenzie Reynolds/Pokémon)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]