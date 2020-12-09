Katie Porter Destroyed Mitch McConnell on Twitter for Hijacking COVID-19 Relief Negotiations

California Representative Katie Porter has proven herself to be one of the most formidable members of Congress, and probably the last person you’d want to have question you if you’ve ever engaged in any sort of corruption.

In a Twitter thread posted Tuesday night, Porter turned her expert evisceration skills on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, detailing exactly how he is responsible for the lack of a much-needed economic stimulus bill. It’s been eight months since Americans received that $1200 check and more than four months since the extra $600 CARES Act unemployment benefits ended, and Congress still can’t agree on another package. According to Porter, that is entirely Mitch McConnell’s fault.

When I came to Congress, I knew I had a responsibility to pull back the curtain for the American people and expose corruption in real time. So, I’m filling you in on Senator McConnell’s attempts over the last 8 days to tank a *bipartisan* COVID relief bill. (THREAD) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) December 9, 2020

“When I came to Congress, I knew I had a responsibility to pull back the curtain for the American people and expose corruption in real time. So, I’m filling you in on Senator McConnell’s attempts over the last 8 days to tank a *bipartisan* COVID relief bill,” Porter writes.

She goes on to explain that both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have agreed on spending $900 billion to help businesses and individuals who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic—all of them “except one.”

“Mitch McConnell is refusing to bring it to the floor unless it wipes away all COVID-related lawsuits filed that ‘allege injury or death’ due to corporate negligence,” she says. “These lawsuits represent the worst of the worst examples of disregard for human life—cases filed on behalf of nursing home patients and grocery store workers who died because the company in charge of keeping them safe prioritized cutting costs over protecting them.”

These lawsuits represent the worst of the worst examples of disregard for human life—cases filed on behalf of nursing home patients and grocery store workers who died because the company in charge of keeping them safe prioritized cutting costs over protecting them. (4/5) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) December 9, 2020

It’s been reported that between seven and nine percent of all COVID-19-related deaths stemmed from “take-home” infections contracted at work, and that businesses could be responsible for more that $21 billion in lawsuits. Some of the worst offenders are meatpacking plants and the meat and poultry industries just happen to be massive GOP donors.

Porter also points out the hypocrisy in McConnell’s unwavering support of Donald Trump’s barrage of “baseless lawsuits alleging election fraud” while he tries to strip everyday Americans of their legal rights.

The same McConnell who said that President Trump is “100% within his rights” to pursue baseless lawsuits alleging election fraud is now refusing to pass urgently-needed relief unless it strips those same rights from the most vulnerable among us. This must be exposed. (5/5) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) December 9, 2020

We are so lucky to have Katie Porter in Congress and I would very much like Mitch McConnell to be taken away by the Galactic Federation or any other willing party.

