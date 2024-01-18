Kathryn Hahn Teases the Ideal Audience for ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’

Marvel’s WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, is almost finished filming, and series lead Kathryn Hahn is excited for fans to see it.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter on the Emmys red carpet, Hahn said the series is perfect for “Marvel fans, and anyone who loves a witch.”

Although we don’t know much about the plot of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries yet, it looks like it’ll pick up where WandaVision left off, following the supposedly evil witch Agatha Harkness as she shakes off Wanda’s spell and joins a coven. Will Agatha get a redemption arc, or will she get up to more mischief? Maybe a little of both? The show’s newest title refers to the Darkhold, the dangerous book of dark magic that Wanda takes from Agatha in WandaVision, so anything is possible. The series also stars Patti LuPone as a Sicilian tarot reader, and Joe Locke as a witch’s familiar who might turn out to be the Marvel superhero Wiccan.

“I can’t wait for people to see it,” Hahn said. “I can’t wait to see it!”

#AgathaDarkholdDiaries star Kathryn Hahn tells THR on the #Emmys red carpet that the new Marvel show is a few days away from finishing filming pic.twitter.com/trEac8AZID — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Hahn’s comments about the series being appealing for “anyone who loves a witch” points to how wide-ranging the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. It’s no longer a domain dominated by white male superheroes. Now, witches who don’t fit the superhero mold are taking center stage.

Not that Agatha herself is new to Marvel. The character was introduced in Marvel comics in 1969, in Fantastic Four #64.

THR also asked Hahn what she loves about playing a witch.

“Who wouldn’t want to play a witch?” Hahn replied. “That was all I played as a kid, every Halloween, a witch or the tooth fairy. And now it’s the best.”

When is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries coming out?

With Agatha: Darkhold Diaries almost finished with production—and a featurette giving fans their first glimpse of the new series—it’s not long before we’ll get to enjoy Agatha’s new adventures. The series will come out sometime this year, and rumor has it that it’ll drop on Disney+ around Halloween.

