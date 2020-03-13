Kate Beckinsale Shares Horrific Story of Harvey Weinstein Calling Her a “C*nt” for Not Wearing a Dress

It goes without saying that Harvey Weinstein is a monster. The convicted rapist has left a trail of traumatized women that is vast, and despite this judicial justice, the emotional damage has also been done, and it’ll be a long time before we, as a society, can do the reparative justice that is necessary. The damage wasn’t just rape, but also emotional, as actress Kate Beckinsale further highlighted in an Instagram post following the conviction.

Beckinsale explains that, after 9/11, the cast of Serendipity was forced to attend the New York City premiere at Weinstein’s insistence. They went, and Beckinsale wore a white pantsuit to be respectful of the situation that the city was going through. The following morning, Weinstein asked Beckinsale to bring her less than two-year-old daughter over to play with his own daughter.

He used this false playdate as an opportunity to berate Beckinsale for not wearing anything sexy at the premiere.

“You ruined my premiere,” she alleges Weinstein screamed. “If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt.”

Beckinsale says that she bust into tears and tried to explain that “the city is on fire,” but he responded, “I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get.”

She says that she was punished for this incident and for other times she’s said no to him, despite none of those things falling under a felony. She also says that she told people and nothing happened as a result. It illustrates, quite perfectly, how we have so far to go to protect all victims from predatory behavior.

(via HuffPo, image: Lionsgate UK)

