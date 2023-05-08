Karen Gillan Loves Nebula and Gamora’s “Cheeky Grunts”

In the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, we’re learning all about how found family can mean the most to someone. In the case of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), the two were forced into a sisterhood because of Thanos and still relied on each other. But throughout the series, we saw as they went from enemies to the support system the other needed. And in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we saw how past Gamora and new Nebula handle their relationship.

With short grunts, nods, and an unspoken love for each other that we hadn’t seen in movies prior. Still, having Saldaña and Gillan bring these two sisters to life and seeing how much they’ve changed meant a lot. Especially for those of us who have been in this right with them from the start. And so when given the chance, I asked Gillan about bringing that dynamic to life in Vol. 3.

At the press conference moderated by Nathan Fillion, I asked Karen Gillan about Gamora and Nebula’s relationship in Vol. 3 and how the two have grown as sisters. And I called out their new greeting to each other and how it’s oddly lovely to see in their relationship.

“Oh, the cheeky grunts,” she said. “I mean, it’s been beautiful to see. You know, like, Nebula was always the kind of bitter one. So jealous of Gamora. And then, I guess she evolved and Gamora kind of helped her gain some compassion along the way. And now they’ve kind of switched places in a way. Which has been really interesting to play around with. But yeah. It’s been really beautiful to kind of watch their relationship evolve and become what it is. It’s been amazing.”

And it has been! From the grunts to how both Gamora and Nebula have grown with their own personalities, it’s lovely to see them still growing as sisters after all this time.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

(Featured image: Walt Disney Company)

