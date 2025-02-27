K-pop fans slam SHINee’s Minho over a controversial fast food collaboration

Despite having a slew of collaborations with popular figures, McDonald’s has been under fire for its alleged support of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). K-pop idol Choi Minho from boy group SHINee is facing criticism for partnering with the fast-food giant.

The six-second advertisement was posted on McDonald’s South Korean YouTube account. Minho held a burger up and announced that a new burger is coming to McDonald’s on February 27, 2025. Although this largely an innocent gesture, K-pop fans were quick to call Minho out for partaking in the ad.

The viral statement on X reads, “International Shawols support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination against the occupier Israel’s illegal settler-colonial project.” Shawols, or SHINee fans, added that they support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and Palestinians. They continued, “BDS calls for a global mass boycott of McDonald’s due to the company’s support for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.”

Other fans felt sick due to Minho’s ad. One X user wrote, “Sorry, but no matter how much I love them, this doesn’t feel right at all.” Many others would Tweet similar sentiments and urge Minho to stop his support of McDonald’s.

It’s no surprise that K-pop stans are outspoken about social issues. BTS ARMYs, or BTS fans, similar to Taylor Swift fans, had organized to demonstrate in response to different causes in the past. Most notably, ARMYs attempted to match BTS’ million-dollar donation to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Surprisingly, they fulfilled their goal in just 25 hours and even surpassed BTS’ initial donation. It would be a mistake to underestimate the ability of K-pop fans to organize and mobilize for a cause.

Additionally, many K-pop fans from other fandoms have been pressuring entertainment companies to cut ties with brands that have Zionist links. Even K-Pop idols have been the target of boycotts for their alleged ties with Zionist brands.

Does McDonald’s support Israel’s attacks on Gaza?

According to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, McDonald’s in Israel have given free meals and discounts to IDF soldiers. Additionally, a McDonald’s franchise in Malaysia filed a defamation lawsuit against BDS Malaysia. Essentially, the parent company isn’t overtly Zionist.

McDonald’s has experienced weak sales growth in China, the Middle East, and India due to the boycotts. For the BDS movement, the goal is for the parent company to hold franchisees accountable. Although McDonald’s parent company denies any direct support of Israel, BDS hit the company where it hurts.

