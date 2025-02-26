Justin Baldoni attacks Blake Lively over her protective order, and I’m sick of this guy

For every step Blake Lively takes, Justin Baldoni is there with something to say. The It Ends With Us case continues to heat up with Baldoni’s team bashing Lively for asking for a protective order.

Lively and Reynolds asked courts for protections after receiving “violent” messages from anonymous senders that they believe to be connected to Baldoni’s side of the lawsuit. As a response, Baldoni’s legal team released a letter bashing Lively’s request and used “examples” of her response in the media.

“Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence,” Baldoni’s legal team wrote in the letter (via New York Post). The letter went on to say that Lively “has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called ‘harassment’ in her Amended Complaint,” and that she shouldn’t be concerned with “personally sensitive nature” being revealed.

The letter talked about the “joke” that Ryan Reynolds made at the Saturday Night Live celebration for 50 years of the show. The “joke” in question was Reynolds acknowledging to Amy Poehler and Tina Fey that he and Lively were in the news. It was not a “joke” but instead acknowledging what is happening with the two stars and Baldoni.

Baldoni’s claims against Lively publicly bringing details to life is ironic given Lively’s own suit against Baldoni, accusing him and his PR team of launching a smear campaign against her during the press tour for It Ends With Us.

This case continues to get messy

The back and forth between Baldoni and Lively isn’t new. From the start, it was Lively not saying anything about Baldoni and his team turning public perception against her. It is what had many online turning against her in the summer after the film’s release. There were targeted videos on TikTok, resurfaced interviews from years prior, and more.

It wasn’t until December when Lively filed her own lawsuit against Baldoni and her team shared their thoughts with The New York Times that Baldoni then fired back against Lively. Since, the back and forth has been nearly constant and the court date for the two is set for March of 2026. We have a year before all the evidence will be heard.

Whatever is revealed by the time we get to the actual court date, it doesn’t sit right with me how Baldoni uses this idea of being a “feminist” when his team continually responds aggressively to any new development. He has the right to defend himself but there are tactics being used that feel very much as if they are leaning onto misogyny and using that to their advantage.

For now, we don’t know what is going to happen with the Lively vs. Baldoni case but any step that Lively’s team takes is met with Baldoni’s side of things sending letters that paint a sexist view on things (in my opinion) and…it is going to be a long year.

