Zack Snyder Made It Clear That the Justice League “Snyder Cut” Exists, and Is Over 3 Hours Long

Earlier in the month, most of the big-name actors that were part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League shared images that supported the release of the director’s original version of the movie, from before Warner Bros. brought Joss Whedon on and drastically changed things—the Snyder Cut. One person who was missing from that was Superman himself, Henry Cavill. When asked why, the actor said he wasn’t even sure if such a thing existed.

Well, Zack Snyder made sure to let everyone know it absolutely does exist.

According to ComicBook.com, Zack Snyder shared a picture of film canisters labeled as “JL” director’s cuts, along with a caption heavily implying that his director’s cut is super duper real and also confirming that this cut of Justice League is over 3 hours long—which I honestly expected, because a 2-and-a-half-hour movie is so 2000s. Give me four hours of content, otherwise what is the point?

Going back to Superman for a second, I find Henry Cavill’s statements about the Snyder cut really interesting:

I have not seen any Snyder Cut. I don’t know if there’s anything that exists that is a Snyder Cut. I’m sure there’s footage out there which has probably been pieced together over the years. I’m always interested to see how stuff like that turns out, but that is very much a chapter of my past. I’d rather talk about what is gonna happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books. (….) I wouldn’t say there’s any particular reason [for not supporting the Snyder Cut on Twitter]. I, it’s… I mean, I miss my mustache. Which is the most important thing. And for me it was just a harrowing reminder that I didn’t have it anymore. And so I just didn’t want to dig that wound any deeper.’

I feel like Cavill knows that he kind of got screwed during his time as Superman. He looked great in the role, could definitely play the emotional beats when asked to, and had good chemistry with Amy Adams, but I have always found that Snyder’s brooding vision of Kal-El didn’t hit the mark. A lot of the tenderness of the character was stripped away, and I have always felt that the ability to show Superman looking as heroic saving a cat from a tree as he does when smashing into alien warships is a key part of what makes that character great.

Maybe sometimes he turns on an episode of Supergirl and sees Kara being able to smile and thinks, “I could have done that.”

I’ve done a full 180 in my opinion on the Snyder Cut over the course of this whole debacle. I say just release the damn thing for HBO Max, as they probably will, so that people can form their own opinion and stop bringing it up all the time. A director’s cut doesn’t inherently mean it’ll be a superior version of the film, but at least it’ll be a way of finally allowing fans of Snyder to see what they “missed.”

Plus, if it’s great, then Joss Whedon’s Wonder Woman upskirt version will just look worse in comparison. It’ll also allow Henry Cavill to heal from the wound of no longer playing the last son of Krypton. Everyone wins.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com