Things We Saw Today: Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume Filming in July?

The first movie to get back underway after the pandemic? Jurassic World: Dominion. Look, I’m a fan of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise because I am but a humble soul who loves dinosaurs but even I know that this is … risky. Studios are pushing to go back to filming in July—while cases are still rising across the United States—and I feel a strong desire to just throw my hands up at this point.

According to Deadline, the movie’s studio, Universal, is going through extensive measures to make sure the cast and crew are safe but also … it doesn’t seem worth it until we have something a bit more concrete to protect us all, like a vaccine? In a statement, a production executive told Deadline that cost wasn’t a concern, safety was.

“Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”

While many things are, eventually, going to have to go back to opening up with strict safety cautions in place, it seems still a bit premature to have a studio pushing for the cast and crew to return to work. As of right now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set for a summer 2021 release date and … is about the only movie set on making that date. We’ll see if it actually happens.

So I guess 2021 is the year of the dinosaurs? Maybe?

(via SyFy, image: Universal)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

David Koepp shares his original plans for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series. (via ComicBook.com)

The Oscars are being pushed to April of 2021 instead of just giving Birds of Prey the Oscar it deserves. (via LA Times)

President Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, according to the pool:

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 15, 2020

A private 15 minute date with Keanu Reeves for charity? Yes please. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The #BlackTransLivesMatter protest in Brooklyn right now is stunning. pic.twitter.com/glDticAc4o — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 14, 2020

Anything we missed? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com