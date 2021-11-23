Right now, we’ve been waiting for the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise that was delayed due to COVID-19. While the franchise is a bit all over the place, I do love it because it is bringing back the iconic series based on the Michael Crichton novel. Dominion has a lot to sort out after Fallen Kingdom and is doing so by bringing back stars Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldbum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, returning for the second movie in a row.

So, to get ready for Dominion, we were gifted with a new video to get us excited! And what’s better than Jurassic Park and its subsequent franchise? This prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion with more dinosaurs! The short videos takes us back 65 million years into the Mesozoic era to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat, prior to their extinction and many years before John Hammond brought them back with his own Jurassic Park.

But then jumping into the modern age, we watch as a drive-in theater is confronted with dinosaurs in the midst of their daily life, reminding us of what happened in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Remember when Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) essentially told them all that dinosaurs now owned the planet? Well, I guess that’s half right if this prologue means anything for Dominion.

Personally, if I were about to watch a movie and a t-rex showed up, I’d just try to take a picture with him. I did also think “wow, none of these people saw Jurassic Park” while I was watching and had to remind myself that it is in universe. Still, someone should tell the world that you have to remain still or a t-rex is going to eat you, especially now that dinos are just part of the world now.

The press release stated that “The Prologue, a new, five-minute special prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow, is not featured in the film itself but is separate, original content. The Prologue serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theaters next summer.”

It’s not only a special look into Dominion but, apparently, “The Prologue features seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film before, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, which has created visual effects for every Jurassic film, including Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10, 2022. It’s time to see Alan, Ellie, and Ian back in action, and if it means they have to help the world deal with this new normal living side by side with dinosaurs, then so be it. I do think that Alan Grant is going to love that Owen Grady has trained velociraptors.

