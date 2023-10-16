Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has No Idea What Jerry Seinfeld Is Talking About

When an older show or movie gets a reunion special, it’s one of the best ways to get fans, both new and old, to watch the shows or movies once again. Iconic shows like Friends, Happy Endings, and Parks and Recreation have reunited, either for charity or just nostalgia, in order to give their fans insight into what their characters have been up to since the series finale.

One of the biggest caveats to having a reunion special is that the entire cast knows that the show is having one; whether they can make it or not due to scheduling conflicts is another story, but at least the cast members are made aware that a reunion is even happening. When it comes to Seinfeld, it looks like one major cast member was left in the dark about the upcoming reunion.

During a stand-up show this past weekend, Jerry Seinfeld revealed that he and series co-creator Larry David have been in discussions about fixing the show’s controversial ending.

Seinfeld has been featured on many “Top 10 Worst Endings” lists over the years. The series finale saw the main crew of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer sitting in a jail cell while being tried on the charge of criminal indifference after everyone they met over the show’s nine seasons testified to the group’s unethical behavior.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” Seinfeld said during his stand-up set. “It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed Seinfeld’s ex-girlfriend and friend in the show, was asked about Seinfeld’s comments during an interview with The Guardian to promote her new film, Tuesday. “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” Louis-Dreyfus explained, “and I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

It seems a little weird that Seinfeld would be having solid discussions about Seinfeld’s reunion without alerting one of the show’s biggest stars. But hey, at least we’ll know why Elaine mysteriously had to be absent from the inevitable reunion.

