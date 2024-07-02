If you’re not already a Jujutsu Kaisen fan, odds are good that the series’ exploding popularity is starting to sway you. If you’re looking to catch up with a Netflix binge-watch, though, I might have some bad news for you.

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen hasn’t been released yet, but it’s confirmed to come out in 2025. Right now on Netflix, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is still not available for viewers in the US. That can be remedied with the use of a VPN, which will let you connect to other cities and countries with access to the anime through Netflix.

With that said, there’s no release date for the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix just yet. We can expect a global Netflix release much later. Until then, get your VPN subscriptions ready if you don’t have a Crunchyroll or Prime Video account.

The brutal Culling Game Arc

If you find yourself hooked on the first two seasons and the movie (Jujutsu Kaisen 0), you wouldn’t want to miss the third season. Airing sometime in 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen season three will cover the Culling Game Arc. The Shibuya Incident Arc was already emotionally damaging to many viewers, but it’s about to get worse from that point on.

Kenjaku activated the Culling Game after the events of the last season. This means that all sorcerers and curses trapped within specific locations in Japan, called ‘colonies,’ will be part of a brutal battle royal involving cursed techniques. The death toll is higher, and Japan will be in complete shambles. With the strongest sorcerer sealed in the Prison Realm, the only hope left for Japan are the remaining sorcerers of Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu High.

