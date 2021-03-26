Things We Saw Today: Trailer for Upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Prequel Film Shared Following Season One Finale

The first season of the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has wrapped up, but that doesn’t mean we are done with it for now. A teaser trailer for the upcoming OVA was just released, and it looks good!

The movie will be a prequel based on the manga prequel that our own Briana Lawrence recently reviewed. It tells the story of Yuta Okkotsu, a figure who took a backseat during the main series but comes in like a wrecking ball later. As someone who just recently started the anime, I have enjoyed its storytelling, and I’m loving this new trend in shonen of turning smaller arcs into films rather than stretching them out into filler.

Now if I could just get those Sailor V movies!

(image: Viz Media)

YouTube announced that it would temporarily suspend advertising from David Dobrik’s channels, after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by a member of his entourage in 2018. (via Variety)

Ben Affleck’s The Batman would’ve had included Deathstroke, as played by Joe Manganiello, and introduced Batgirl. (via /Film)

The @NYCCouncil just voted to end qualified immunity for police officers, making NYC the first city in the country to do so. Qualified immunity was established in 1967 in Mississippi to prevent Freedom Riders from holding public officials liable even when they broke the law. 1/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) March 25, 2021

Heather Kristin recounts some of the difficulties of working on the Sex and the City show back in the ’90s/2000s. (via HuffPo)

“Historically, the term ‘sex addiction’ has been used by white men to absolve themselves from personal and legal responsibility for their behaviors,” Apryl Alexander, associate professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Denver, told NBC Asian America. “It is often used as an excuse to pathologize misogyny.” (via NBC News)

NEW GYMNASTIC ANIME IM LOOKING!! I ALREADY LOVE THE CHARACTER DESIGN AND THE VOICE ACTORS 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/3sOL607Uhv — ɴ 💍🍙 okkotsu brainrot (@okkotsutoge) March 25, 2021

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]