The day that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn into the Supreme Court of the U.S. is supposed to be a good day right? A good moment, at least. In addition to being the first Black woman to hold a seat in the highest court of the land, she’s also the first former public defender. As the 104th SCOTUS member, she’ll be the only person on the bench at current that has been a part of the sentencing commission. (Before it was only Breyer.)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as Supreme Court justice.



It's a historic moment. Jackson is not only the first Black woman to serve on the Court, but also the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant experience representing criminal defendants. pic.twitter.com/K30EJ1LboR — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 30, 2022

Without even getting to what else was passed early this week or even last week, there have been so many devastating and alarming decisions that came from SCOTUS. Just in the last 24-72 hours, the Supreme court has limited the EPA’s power to curb carbon emissions and eroded Native American sovereignty.

To that last point, Kavanaugh wrote, “To be clear, the court today holds that Indian country within a state’s territory is part of a state, not separate from a state.” The majority opinion noted that this doesn’t override all treaties and laws, just the one. So, basically what our government has been doing to Native American nations since the get-go.

While this could be said of any day, it’s extra tough right now because SCOTUS updates have been the news of the day every weekday this week and last. This is not Justice Brown’s fault and it’s not fair, but it’s the truth. In addition to Justice Brown’s appointment, the courts narrowly voted in Biden’s favor to end the Trump Administration’s Remain in Mexico policy. This is a win for millions of asylum seekers fleeing violence and poverty.

Here are some other bits of news we saw today:

In a once-a-decade overhaul of the social studies curriculum, some in the Texas State Board of Education push to refer to “slavery” as “involuntary relocation” among many other terrible things. (via Texas Tribune)

TeamFour Star gives us My Hero Academia season 2 in 8 minutes and it’s as gay as it sounds. (via YouTube)

Director and CEO of Orlando Museum of Art raided by FBI in relation to 25 paintings by the late Jean Michel Basquait. (via MSN)

After one week of announcing the requirement to have a diploma or GED to join the army was no longer needed, the military reversed the policy. (via Military Times)

What did you find on the internet today, Mary Suevians? Bonus points if it makes us laugh because we could all use one right now.

