Does Trump’s Bail Agreement in Georgia Mean No More Social Media Shenanigans?

Donald J. Trump has a bail bond and conditions he must follow regarding his most recent indictment in Georgia. That sounds so good, doesn’t it?! It is a great day in America whenever someone like Trump has some set of boundaries surrounding him. Trump’s attorneys and the district attorney’s office in Fulton County met on Monday to discuss his bond agreement. The lawyers at this meeting were Jennifer Little, Drew Findling, and Marissa Goldberg. Overall, Trump’s primary attorney has been Todd Blanche.

It seems that the conditions of Trump’s bond agreement are some of the strictest of any agreements so far reached in the Georgia RICO indictment. He is now barred from using social media to target any of the other co-defendants in this case. He also cannot target any witnesses or unindicted co-conspirators either. The order states “The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.” This concerns any social media posts made by Trump himself OR reposts of other individuals. The bond itself was set at $200,000 with these parameters attached.

In comparison, Trump ally and lawyer John Eastman’s bond was set at $100,000, Kenneth Cheesebro’s bond was set at $100,000, and Ray Smith’s was set at $50,000. Trump has said that he will go to Georgia on Thursday to be arrested. This forces me to acknowledge how crazy all of this is and to continue saying this so that we all do not become numb to the despicable things that have transpired because of Trump and his ego.

The interesting thing to keep an eye out for is how Trump responds to this agreement. Trump obviously loves posting on social media, especially posting lengthy attack rants aimed at his perceived “enemies.” It seems compulsory for him at this point. But as formal charges have finally been brought, it appears that those in power in Georgia, along with the federal prosecutors who indicted him, are not going to just let him talk recklessly with no repercussions. I hope this is the case! We cannot forget that January 6th happened because, well, Trump asked his supporters to go to the Capitol. He talked and talked and talked about how they were losing the country due to a “stolen” election. We already saw a woman in Texas arrested for allegedly making threats against Judge Tanya Chutkan. Judge Chutkan is overseeing the federal case against Trump for his actions regarding the 2020 election. The woman in question, Abigail Jo Shry, allegedly called Chutkin’s district office and left a racist and threatening voicemail. Is this really surprising?

So many Trump supporters have stuck by him no matter what. It is clear that many would risk their lives and their freedom to do what Trump instructs them to do, and many already have. These restrictions placed upon him are incredibly important and let’s hope he follows them.

(featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]