Joyce Carol Oates Is Becoming the Unlikely Anti-J.K. Rowling

Thanks to Twitter—and the full-throated support of British and American mainstream media outlets—J.K. Rowling has made her position on trans people abundantly clear. However, there’s another older white cis woman author coming to the defense of trans people: Joyce Carol Oates.

For those of you who didn’t spend your 20s lurking around used bookstores and interning at literary magazines, Oates is the author of classic novels like We Were the Mulvaneys, about a rape survivor who’s ostracized by her seemingly perfect family, and Foxfire, about a girl gang that seeks vengeance against the patriarchy. She’s a five-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and a winner of the World Fantasy Award. She’s the kind of prolific writer whose books you can stock up on in said used bookstores, and then devour. Not all of her books are good, but overall, they’re leagues beyond J. K. Rowling’s work.

And lately, she’s been writing banger after banger on Twitter in favor of trans rights. Here’s a sampling of her recent fare:

The only thing that the “vast majority” has to fear from the private lives of individuals who represent a small minority of the population is that their irrational hatred for this minority will poison their souls & lead their own children to abhor them. https://t.co/ao62LrdtbQ — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 23, 2023

(can understand but my tweeting has often been about holding the media to account. it is obvious that media has been scapegoating trans people by focussing on isolated "scare" cases in purposeful ignorance of the profound implications of the phenomenon & withholding sympathy.) https://t.co/c1xv8gJW23 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 22, 2023

in essence it is an ethical matter. those (of us) who belong to the (seemingly smug, settled) "majority" should rally to protect minorities in our midst threatened & persecuted in parts of the US in some sort of escalating scapegoating. most alarming in Florida but elsewhere also https://t.co/hEk3TSNAbA — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 23, 2023

true. it is upsetting that mainstream media follows populist pseudo-sentiment in always at any given time selecting a minuscule minority to scapegoat. once it was "commies" & "pinkos"–once, "feminists." today, "transgenders" & "critical race theory." https://t.co/4tTMde1OIG — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 22, 2023

However, Oates hasn’t always been at the vanguard of human rights. A few years ago, she garnered attention for some tweets that, frankly, Rowling’s ilk would have loved. There was her racist tweet about Chinese food, which she claimed she thought was literally true, and the one in which she speculated that Islam causes rape.

"Cat food" in China actually is. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 13, 2014

Where 99.3% of women report having been sexually harassed & rape is epidemic–Egypt–natural to inquire: what's the predominant religion? — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 5, 2013

It’s hard to know what to do with this information. Be honest about it, and you give ammunition to transphobes looking to discredit allies. Shy away from it, and you’re spitting in the face of the people Oates hurt with her tweets.

However, Oates’s 2021 tweets about pronouns demonstrate that she can learn from her mistakes. In October 2021, Oates claimed that “they” would never become an accepted pronoun. After many people on Twitter called her out, though, she seemed to think more deeply about the subject, and eventually came out in support of trans people and issued an apology. The incident may have even helped lead to the vocal support she’s giving now.

"they" will not become a part of general usage, not for political reasons but because there would be no pronoun to distinguish between a singular subject ("they") & a plural subject ("they"). language seeks to communicate w/ clarity, not to obfuscate; that is its purpose. https://t.co/uRhYJKP0LB — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 6, 2021

gosh! I did not at all mean this. I do apologize, truly. you are quite right. (but it's very hard to think of myself as a "powerful voice"–as one who lives with cats.) I do use the singular "they" pronoun often. it was a purely speculative tweet & not meant to "invalidate." https://t.co/i7u6OBsKBo — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 6, 2021

(I am well aware of the power of language to isolate & hurt–like slur words, which can be weaponized. it had just not occurred to me that a purely amateur speculation about language could have such real-life meaning; this is good to know. really!) https://t.co/lDTx4ligrE — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 6, 2021

It’s tempting to think of Oates and Rowling as being in some kind of literary kaiju fight, with the good titan duking it out against the bad one—especially on Twitter, where it looks like everyone is responding to everyone else, and you actually have no idea who is actually talking to whom.

But it’s also a healthy reminder that people are complex and imperfect. Oates seems to see Twitter as a scratchpad where she can play with thoughts she’s still working through, instead of a platform for posting her official statements on the issues of the day. (Honestly, I wish Twitter was more like the former; what we’ve got now isn’t nearly as creative or fun, but just as offensive and hurtful.) Many writers, myself included, have committed some pretty ignorant thoughts to writing, and I hope that she’s taken the time to rethink her more problematic ideas.

When it comes to Oates’ most recent tweets, though, here’s hoping that Rowling apologists will rethink a few things when they see a prominent cis writer advocating unreservedly for trans rights.

(featured image: David Livingston, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]