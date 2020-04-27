Things We Saw Today: Josh Gad Hosts a Goonies Reunion

Quarantine isolation is good for some things and one of them is bringing “together” people who might otherwise have been busy. It’s the perfect time for reunions and Josh Gad (yes, Olaf) is the guy to do it, I guess. Somehow, as the first episode of what might be a series called “Reunited at home,” Gad reunited the cast of what he rightly called the “godfather of its generation,” The Goonies.

First off, Gad reached out to Sean Astin, and after a little tuffle shuffle, some Olaf and some “spontaneous” Goonies quotes from Astin, the reunion is on and it’s delightful! Along with Astin, who played Mikey, many of the Goonies themselves are there: Josh Brolin (Brand), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Marth Plimpton (Stef), Kerri Greene (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth) and Ke Huy Quan (Data).

The cast has been sheltering in place like the rest of us, but it’s fun to catch up with some of the Goonies who haven’t been as in the public eye as Astin, Feldman or Brolin. (How bananas is it that Thanos and Samwise were in a movie together???). Cohen is actually an entertainment lawyer and Quan has been inspired to get back into acting after seeing better Asian representation on screen in movies like Crazy Rich Asians.

But that’s not all, the Fratelli brothers hopped in the fun too, with Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi joining in the shenanigans, along with Chris Columbus—yes, the director of Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films, who wrote The Goonies. Columbus confessed that he had never been to Oregon which I can say as someone from Oregon is … pretty evident from the movie.

But that’s not all, the cast was joined by Richard Donner (!) on his 90th birthday (!!!) to direct the cast in recreating their iconic lines. And the reunion wouldn’t be complete without Steven Spielberg! Spielberg, who produced the film, stops in with a great “hey you guyyyyys” and takes the reunion from delightful to completely amazing.

This was all for charity, and viewers can donate while watching to benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. It’s a very fun reunion for a great cause, and if Gad wants to keep reuniting the casts of the iconic movies of our childhoods, I’m all for it. And hey … The Princess Bride is coming to Disney+ and Disney is Josh Gad’s home so … can we do that next, please?

Here are some other fun things we saw today:

Ever think about the biology of Animal Crossing Islands? Well, someone has. (via Medium)

HBO is developing a Hellraiser TV series which feels … fitting. (via The Wrap)

More Stanley Tucci making drinks content? Yes, please. (Via Vulture)

Railer for the new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special is here!

San Juan and Peurto Rico are getting screwed when it comes to stimulus money. (via Time)

Aliens? NOW?

Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q pic.twitter.com/m2l1D7a1jo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2020

Aaaaand … same.

Quarantined in France — this guy doing his best Freddie Mercury on the balcony while playing “I Want to Break Free” is the Twitter content I’m here for…🌎❤️😂🤣pic.twitter.com/YYtiz005gX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020

What did you see today?

(featured image: Screenshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com