Jordan Chiles Doing Her Olympic Floor Routine to the Spider-Man Theme Is a Mood

My favorite sport at the summer Olympics is gymnastics, mainly because I used to be a gymnast, so I understand what’s going on. And with each year, we’re shown time and time again just how good our Olympic team is. This year, Jordan Chiles put down a floor routine that would make Peter Parker himself proud, and yes, I am crying about it.

Chiles starts her routine innocently enough. As she is about to do a layout, the music fades out, and as she lands, it’s none other than the Spider-Man theme song from the Tom Holland movies. Chiles has style, skill, and is my favorite kind of gymnast: a nerd. Now, we almost missed out on this routine because Chiles almost gave up on her gymnastic career, but with the help of Simone Biles, she found her happy place again and came back to the sport.

And I’m so glad to have gymnasts like Chiles out there showing young girls how it is done! Growing up as a nerdy gymnast, we didn’t really have anyone embrace their love of superheroes and gymnastics in the way Olympians like Chiles and Laurie Hernandez embrace their love of all things Marvel. And that’s perfectly captured in Chiles’ floor routine.

The internet is also obsessed with Chiles’ choice of song.

Jordan Chiles stepping in when needed, with no drama —just good humor, spirit and determination — is why I love the #Olympics. (Didn’t hurt that she used Spider-Man music for her floor routine.😁) She’s a gem! 👏🏾👏🏾 #USAGymnastics pic.twitter.com/ei91cLDLWo — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) July 28, 2021

Jordan Chiles used the Spider-Man theme song for her floor routine so she’s a gold medalist in my book — Louis Siegel (@LouisSiegel57) July 28, 2021

Jordan Chiles’ floor mix includes the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer music, she deserves a points boost for that alone. — Andy Pregler (@acpregler) July 28, 2021

jordan chiles’ floor music is spider-man and i have absolutely no chill about this omg — angela noelle (@angelanoelle18) July 28, 2021

Jordan Chiles’ floor routine to Spider-Man music?????!!!! — Lizzy (@thedirtbird) July 28, 2021

jordan chiles should’ve been given more points just for the spider-man theme — vee 🪐 (@buckydanvers_) July 27, 2021

jordan chiles doing her routine to the spider-man theme reinforces my belief in jordan chiles supremacy pic.twitter.com/vibfSQBLWB — jack (@jack_reyn0lds) July 27, 2021

I love that Jordan Chiles debuted the Spider-Man theme at the Olympics. I love that gymnasts are obsessed with Marvel, and I love that all this nerdy goodness is being accepted and embraced. So often, people want to yell about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how they’re tired of it, but prior to the MCU, we wouldn’t have had a gymnast doing a floor routine to the Spider-Man theme, and I just think that’s pretty awesome.

I don’t care that Jordan Chiles didn’t win gold. In my heart, she has the gold medal and is now Spider-Man.

(image: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

