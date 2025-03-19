Jonathan Majors begs for an MCU return, but it’s too late for him

Jonathan Majors, who was all set to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big bad as Kang the Conqueror after his introduction in 2021’s Loki, was fired from the superhero franchise after disturbing allegations about abusive behavior were brought to light in 2023. Now, he’s orchestrating a comeback and voicing his desire to return to the MCU.

During a recent interview to promote his upcoming film Magazine Dreams, the actor was asked by USA Today whether he’d be willing to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror if Marvel asked him to. Majors answered, “Yeah, of course, I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them.”

In 2023, Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused the Creed III actor of slamming her into a car, dragging her into their home, and strangling her. During his criminal trial, he was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of reckless assault and harassment and sentenced to probation. Two other women also publicly accused Majors of harassing them, both verbally and physically. Following the trial, Marvel Studios fired Majors, pivoting away from Kang the Conqueror. New villains are on the horizon now, including Ralph Ineson’s Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

Unfortunately, while the MCU has truly moved away from Majors—and hopefully, it will stay away from him in the future—he’s still being given a platform he doesn’t deserve. Magazine Dreams was shelved during the initial media storm, but it will now head to theatres on March 21 with a different distributor, and Majors is making the promotional rounds. Additionally, his Creed III co-star, Michael B. Jordan, recently voiced his support for the disgraced actor, telling GQ magazine, “I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”

Jordan isn’t the only one voicing his support for the actor. In a major profile on Majors by The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew McConaughey said, “I’ve known and know him as someone who is continuously striving to improve as a human, a man, and an actor. I believe in him.” Similarly, Whoopi Goldberg told THR, “He was arrested. He went to court. He did what he was supposed to do. I’m not sure what else there is.”

These words of support for Majors are even more disappointing now that Rolling Stone has uncovered audio in which Majors seemingly outright admits to assaulting Jabbari. In the clip, which was reportedly recorded in the days following a days-long fight, Majors says, “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.” Jabbari then says, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” and Majors replies, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.”

Sure, Majors was arrested, yes, he went to court, and yes, he completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention course. Why does that give him the right to return to a position of power in Hollywood? If “cancel culture” is such a threat, why is a convicted domestic abuser still being granted a public platform?

As Majors’ other ex-girlfriend, Maura Hooper, who accused him of emotional abuse and controlling behavior, said to THR, “I don’t really care that his movie is coming out. What do you get at the end of a 52-week domestic violence course? Do the victims get a debrief? How could I know if he’s changed? I don’t see redemption happening here.”

Majors’ desire to return to the MCU makes sense; look at how the franchise’s previous overarching villain, Thanos, has permeated pop culture. That could have been him, but for once, in Hollywood, despicable actions have had real-life consequences. It should stay that way. The MCU doesn’t need Kang the Conqueror, and Hollywood doesn’t need Jonathan Majors. Let someone more worthy pick up where he left off instead.

