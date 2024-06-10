Few people have the perspective on Star Trek that Jonathan Frakes has, from acting as William Riker to directing Trek episodes and films for over 30 years. As Discovery ends, Frakes reminisces about the show and speaks enthusiastically about what’s next for the Trek franchise.

Recommended Videos

The Mary Sue had the chance to sit down with the actor-director to talk about his experience directing on Star Trek: Discovery, including the penultimate episode of its final season, “Lagrange Point,” as well as half of the finale, which Frakes didn’t realize was the series finale until after they’d shot it:

When I shot the first half of the finale, we didn’t know that the show had been canceled. So we all shot it and had this feeling of, well, that was a blast, and I’ll see you next season. I’ll miss all of them, but I didn’t know I was going to miss them until, you know, I assumed that I would see them the following year, and we all assumed that we would see each other the following year. And then when [director Olatunde Osunsanmi] had finished the second half of the finale, it was announced that it was done. So that changed things. Then they, they wrote some, some scenes to tie up the loose strings in the story so that the finale would be satisfying for the audience, which I believe it is. Jonathan Frakes

(Paramount+)

Frakes has directed eight episodes of Discovery over its five-season run, and has built a strong relationship with that cast and crew, whom he likens to the cast and crew from TNG. “I’ve been [with Discovery] for five years. So they’re like my new home. They were my new home base. They reminded me a lot of our family on Next Gen.”

As he watched them find themselves and their characters in this new area of the Star Trek universe, Frakes found himself passing along some advice to the new kids on the block:

Because I had been on and off Star Trek stuff for the past 35 years, all of them were very curious about what they were getting into. And I gave them the same advice that the late, great DeForest Kelley gave me, which was that your life is about to change. And it’ll be for the better, but it will change. And it does change, because it’s the gift that keeps on giving. I mean, their show went five seasons. They’ll be on the convention circuit forever. They’ll never stop being identified with the characters that they’ve played. Some of them will come back and be on other Treks. They’ll always have each other and they’ll always have these long memories the way the my cast does. It’s a real privilege to be part of this Star Trek family. Jonathan Frakes

He has especially glowing praise for the show’s lead, Sonequa Martin-Green, who’s deftly navigated the complicated role of Michael Burnham for five seasons.

“I have this incredible respect and love for Sonequa who is a fabulous number one,” Frakes says, referring to Martin-Green being “number one” on the production’s call sheet. “I mean, not only obviously a great actor, but a really great leader, and a spiritual leader, and a thoughtful woman, and a delicious sense of humor.”

Frakes also loves how the character of Michael Burnham has been written over the show’s run, saying that “the character has changed so radically as she’s found herself and found her voice and found her power and been given the power and how gracefully and confidently she’s taken it on.”

Frakes is optimistic about the future of Star Trek, saying, “I think Star Trek’s really healthy at the moment.” He praises not only what shows like Discovery and Lower Decks (entering its final season this year) have brought to Trek, but what shows like Strange New World and the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will continue to bring to the franchise for years to come.

He especially praises the fact that Discovery has been so inclusive not only of many races, cultures, religions, body types, and physical abilities, but different sexualities and gender identities as well.

(Paramount+)

“I think Discovery has perhaps the most diverse cast of any of the shows,” Frakes says. “Certainly the amplifying of the LGBTQ world with these leaders and these characters in that story playing characters like themselves.”

Frakes sees Discovery as being very true to the original vision of Star Trek. “I think it’s been … it’s classic Star Trek,” he says. “It’s classic Roddenberry, about a world where there’s no racism and there’s no sexism and there’s equality. And I think that Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman and all the writers and Tunde, everyone has leaned into that in a way that has really been good for the world to see.”

Discovery really has been good for the world to see, and it was made all the better through Frakes’ involvement. We’re looking forward to his next Trek outing!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy