Let the Jonathan Frakes Memes Continue

Who doesn’t want to see Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Jonathan Frakes as a meme? Anything to do with Jonathan Frakes is a joy to be had by all. For those who don’t know, I’m talking about Cmdr. William Riker himself.

Mr. Frakes, who now is more behind the camera than in front of it, has a long career both in acting and in hosting shows. So that means that we have lots of footage of him to share and cut together. Hence the influx of Jonathan Frakes supercuts out there in the world.

This most recent supercut is simple: Jonathan Frakes asks us a bunch of penetrating questions.

I made this for no one and no reason. Plz Enjoy…. “Jonathan Frakes Asks You Things” pic.twitter.com/A7Wt5MXP39 — Zane Golia (@zbgolia) June 11, 2019

From there, everyone began to make jokes about the video. (My favorite might be the question about walking under the clear blue sky.)

My 7 year old right before bed https://t.co/T4F74KczRy — obi (@ThaJawn) June 12, 2019

when you have to do bad cop good cop but the good cop is 15 minutes late and the bad cop has to stall for time https://t.co/c0tKgjngWE — A Bold Move (@godtiergiraffe) June 12, 2019

jonathan frakes is a good sport pic.twitter.com/XD6t9V20nh — crazy for (don) swayze (@maggieserota) June 12, 2019

first dates be like pic.twitter.com/ojWZXnVsXd — mamoudou about nothing (@MamoudouNDiaye) June 12, 2019

This is the second time a supercut of Jonathan Frakes has been made into a meme. Remember when Frakes told us we were wrong?

jonathan frakes telling you you’re wrong for 47 seconds pic.twitter.com/zU7HqQjGdN — *gated reverb snare* (@softsynthbear) April 12, 2019

Honestly, if we’re going to meme anyone, Frakes seems like the perfect person. He knows about and approves of the memes, and he’s a perfect avatar of nostalgia and geek culture. In this instance, these are just fun little videos, made so that we can all share our thoughts and jokes in a fun way, and that’s sometimes the best kind of internet trend. No darkness here, no doubts about humanity (though Jonathan Frakes will also call you out on your lies if need be). Jonathan Frakes asking questions is all of us and all of us are Jonathan Frakes asking questions.

Anyway, here is the beauty that is Riker sitting in a chair, which will always remain the finest supercut on the Internet.

(image: Paramount)

