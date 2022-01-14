Leonardo DiCaprio, a True Friend, Made Jonah Hill Watch The Mandalorian on Don’t Look Up Set

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio have a fascinating friendship. The two worked together on Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and most recently teamed up with Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up. But in talking about his career as a whole with W Magazine, Hill revealed that DiCaprio was the one who got him to watch The Mandalorian on the set of Don’t Look Up (even if it wasn’t really his thing).

When asked about lying about movies or shows he’d seen, Hill mentioned that he recently got interested in Game of Thrones after a history of not being into sci-fi or fantasy. “I’ve done that when I was a kid. It’s embarrassing. Can I go off on a tangent for a second? I don’t watch sci-fi and stuff like that, so I had never seen Game of Thrones. Never seen an episode. I started in the past couple of months. I’m on season 4,” Hill said first, before getting into the other shows he’d tried to watch.

“I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus. Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything that it was about. Game of Thrones is so sick. I know this is hilarious, because I’m in 2012. I’m just watching three episodes at a time, like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real time and was like a cultural event. So I watched the Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I’m calling friends, like, ‘Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-Sopranos-level cultural event.'”

Leo likes The Mandalorian

Sure, I wish that Jonah Hill had said that Baby Yoda made him into a Star Wars fan, but at least he thought he was cute. The real breaking news here is that Leonardo DiCaprio is out here trying to get people to watch The Mandalorian. Does that mean that Leo is a huge fan of Star Wars? What’s his connection with this series?

It’s not that I wouldn’t expect Leonardo DiCaprio to be a bit of a nerd; it’s just jarring to know that he is going onto sets and telling his friends to watch the show. Maybe he was just really into Werner Herzog’s whole deal and wanted everyone to join him in watching it. Whatever the case is, the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio also is a big fan of The Mandalorian is surprisingly fun.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]