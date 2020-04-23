Jolly Redd Has Brought out Our Trust Issues in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

I am new to the world of Animal Crossing. Let’s just say that I got bullied into it by … myself, because I was having so much FOMO watching all my friends running around their islands, so I got it just to feel included. As I found out, in this version of the game, you go to this island, and apparently you have an entire family you just left behind, but whatever, and while you’re there, you have to serve a raccoon named Tom Nook, who seems nice (he’s not) but charges you for basically everything.

While you’re walking around the island, there are people to help and houses to build, and you’re also trying to build a cultural center with a museum that an owl runs. The museum has the ability to grow with fossils, bugs, fish, and now, art.

Anyway, now I’m thrown right in it, mad that I’m constantly working for this raccoon, and yet he has the audacity of asking me to pay for my house and the bridges on the island as if I’m the only one there. But now, it seems, we have a new villain among us: Jolly Redd. Rolling up on a boat, Redd is an art salesman. The problem is that he’s not honest and will sell you fake versions of real art so you waste your bells (island money) if you don’t know your art history—and maybe even if you do.

Spending money on things to benefit the island is part of the game. Why we want to just keep giving our fake money to an island that just takes and takes from us is beyond me, and yet here I am, trying to pay off my third room. With Jolly, though, we’re playing a game of real or fake and struggling to figure out if we’re wasting money in our attempts to help the museum or not.

To be fair to me and my tactics, I refuse to give to the museum until I sell things and get my debt down. I’m taking care of me; island culture can wait. Jolly Redd comes to MY land and tries to trick me with his fake art because he thinks I’m cultured? Hilarious, I am the furthest thing from an art buff. I shall prevail!

But some are not as lucky as I am, because they want their museum and their island to be beautiful. FOOLS! I care about my home and my home alone! I’m being greedy because if I’m the only one working on this island, I’m having the best first.

Those who played Jolly Redd’s game and were tricked, though, are not exactly happy about the situation.

Oops! You’d think that someone who studied art history would be able to spot a fake but I thought it was just the game graphics. Face lift Mona Lisa will hang in my living room to haunt me about the terrible choice I made #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons#acnh pic.twitter.com/4Z0BN04QQr — Melissa (@IslandofPalma) April 23, 2020

im a fucking fool who never even knew that the fake art in animal crossing games actually had differences u can see and pick out. i never looked that closely….. i always assumed u wouldnt kno it was fake til blathers checked it out…… i wasted so many bells over the years — queen of the rodeo (@muckkles) April 23, 2020

Will I continue to worry about my house and letting my friends come to my island and not buy any art at all? Who knows? All this game has given me is trust issues and a sense of duty to my island, since I’m, apparently, the only one who works there.

(image: Nintendo)

