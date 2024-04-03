Category:
Movies

Okay, Which One of These Clowns Got Naked for the ‘Joker’ Sequel?

Joaquin Phoenix is going to show us some deux.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 01:00 pm
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Joker: Folie à Deux, the first jukebox musical about mental illness based on comic books, has received an R rating for, among other things, “brief full nudity.” Which almost certainly means Joaquin Phoenix is showing his deux.

Recommended Videos

The Motion Picture Association (via Variety) has officially given Joker: Folie à Deux an R rating for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity.” I have to give kudos to this deranged musical comic book movie about two mentally unwell people who bond over clown makeup and do crimes for just going for it. It’s probably safe to assume that Joaquin Phoenix bravely disrobed for the sequel, given the weird sense of pride among male actors who undergo “astonishing physical transformations,” i.e., develop wildly unhealthy disordered eating habits to change their body size. We saw a little of that in 2019’s Joker, which features lingering shots of Phoenix’s shirtless body, filmed with the same admiring hetero male gaze employed by Michael Bay.

For the sake of gender equity and fun with hypotheticals, it’s entirely possible that Lady Gaga is the one serving “brief full nudity.” Arguments for this possibility include her entire performance history, an IDGAF attitude when it comes to sex and sexuality, and (speculative) a downhill race with Phoenix to see which Actor can do the most on their journey to becoming the least recognizable version of themselves. The only real argument against Gaga going full nakey for a Joker movie is that it’s a Joker movie directed by a man named Todd. To which I say: that’s exactly why she would.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release
Dev Patel as Kid in a gorilla mask in 'Monkey Man'
Category: Movies
Movies
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Lead a Reimagining of an Iconic ’80s Dark Comedy
Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth in Marvel's Secret Invasion
Category: Movies
Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Lead a Reimagining of an Iconic ’80s Dark Comedy
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 3, 2024
Read Article ‘The Matrix’ Returns With a New Sequel
The Matrix movie
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Matrix’ Returns With a New Sequel
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Rumors of ‘The Goonies 2’ Have Resurfaced
Jeff Cohen as Chunk, Sean Astin as Mikey, Corey Feldman as Mouth and Ke Huy Quan as Data in The Goonies
Category: Movies
Movies
Here’s Why Rumors of ‘The Goonies 2’ Have Resurfaced
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Cuckoo’ Trailer: Dan Stevens Is Getting Kooky
Hunter Schafer in 'Cuckoo'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Cuckoo’ Trailer: Dan Stevens Is Getting Kooky
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release
Dev Patel as Kid in a gorilla mask in 'Monkey Man'
Category: Movies
Movies
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Lead a Reimagining of an Iconic ’80s Dark Comedy
Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth in Marvel's Secret Invasion
Category: Movies
Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Lead a Reimagining of an Iconic ’80s Dark Comedy
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 3, 2024
Read Article ‘The Matrix’ Returns With a New Sequel
The Matrix movie
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Matrix’ Returns With a New Sequel
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Rumors of ‘The Goonies 2’ Have Resurfaced
Jeff Cohen as Chunk, Sean Astin as Mikey, Corey Feldman as Mouth and Ke Huy Quan as Data in The Goonies
Category: Movies
Movies
Here’s Why Rumors of ‘The Goonies 2’ Have Resurfaced
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Cuckoo’ Trailer: Dan Stevens Is Getting Kooky
Hunter Schafer in 'Cuckoo'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Cuckoo’ Trailer: Dan Stevens Is Getting Kooky
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 3, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.