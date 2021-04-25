In these confusing times, there are few institutions that we can always rely on. Luckily for us, the world of John Wick isn’t one of them. Keanu Reeves’s hit series about the eponymous unstoppable assassin has become one of our favorite action franchises thanks to creative casting, killer fight scenes, and stylish world building. And while we eagerly anticipate John Wick 4 (which is planned for 2022), in the meantime we have The Continental to look forward to.

The Continental is a prequel series that takes place at the infamous hotel for assassins. The hotel, run by Winston (Ian McShane) is a no-kill zone for assassins, but that doesn’t stop some from breaking the rules. Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs described the series, saying “What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later, … That’s the arena. I won’t give away more than that, but Starz really leaned into this take also, and they have been great collaborators. And how we’ve approached this first season is as three essentially 90-minute events which you could construe as a limited series or a limited event series.”

No casting decisions have been announced, though McShane may return to provide voice-over. And while the series will pre-date John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves will potentially executive produce the series. Beggs added, “Because we’re way back in time, way back pre-John Wick and even pre-young John Wick, that character is not finding his way into the universe. We are in the John Wick universe, but it’s way back in time. Think about the Game of Thrones prequels before you know any of the players, but you do know the world. But Keanu and Chad [Stahelski] have read every draft and been enthusiastic supporters of expanding this universe in a meaningful way. So, I never rule out anything, but at this point he’s pretty busy making his movies which are very important to us.”

Who do you think should play young Winston? I’m feeling Ben Barnes, but that could just be my residual Shadow and Bone feels bubbling up.

(via Deadline, image: Lionsgate)

