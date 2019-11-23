Things We Saw Today: John Turturro Joins The Batman

The cast of Matt Reeves The Batman continues to expand. John Turturro has joined the film as mob boss Carmine Falcone, one of the many foes of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Turturro joins a seriously stacked cast that includes Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
This is great casting, but I have to admit, I’m wondering if the cast is getting a little too stacked? With Falcone, Penguin and Riddler that’s three bad guys. Four if you count Catwoman. That’s a lot of villains for a movie that’s attempting to reboot a franchise and which will, hopefully, focus more on Bats than it will on his rogues’ gallery.
The last time Falcone showed up on screen, he was played by Tom Wilkinson in Batman Begins in 2005. That film didn’t necessarily suffer from a villain overload, even though we had two Ra’s Al Ghuls and The Scarecrow, but it didn’t really let the minor villains, like Scarecrow, really shine either. It will be up to Reeves to find the right balance between baddies and Bat, but we hope it works out.
(via Variety; Image: HBO)
Here are some other treasures we found for you today:
- How the dress has become a power symbol for women in horror. (Via SyfyWire)
- Let this Vintage Splash Mountain commercial haunt your dreams as it has ours:
there is no reason for the first splash mountain ad to be this horny pic.twitter.com/RySVoxkaKl
— csol (@CourtneySoliday) November 22, 2019
- Daniel Craig is done with Bond after No Time To Die. (via USA Today)
- Amazing scene at the Harvard v. Yale game.
Hundreds of Yale and Harvard students held up the football game for about a half hour to protest university holdings in fossil fuel companies and Puerto Rican debt pic.twitter.com/aX7tOOo1r4
— Marisa Peryer (@marisa_peryer) November 23, 2019
- Frozen II is melting the November box office. (via THR)
- Speaking of Frozen II, let this video of Josh Gad surprising an audience in Burbank melt your heart.
Josh Gad popped into a Burbank movie theater before #Frozen2 to say hello ❄️ pic.twitter.com/D7FgrYo7Rw
— Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) November 22, 2019
- A Lord of the Rings Spin-Off about Aragorn’s brother? (Via /film)
- We LOL’d:
BREAKING: Tesla announces new CyberBus pic.twitter.com/Q7E9LYHTFG
— Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) November 22, 2019
- Customs seized 150 pounds of black market…bologna? (via New York Post)
- And finally, a little something to warm your heart:
Happy Saturday, folks. I really loved the warm feeling this gave me. Maybe you will too. Enjoy the small moments of the day. xo pic.twitter.com/dyaVDOQuzg
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 23, 2019
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com