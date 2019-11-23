Things We Saw Today: John Turturro Joins The Batman

The cast of Matt Reeves The Batman continues to expand. John Turturro has joined the film as mob boss Carmine Falcone, one of the many foes of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Turturro joins a seriously stacked cast that includes Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

This is great casting, but I have to admit, I’m wondering if the cast is getting a little too stacked? With Falcone, Penguin and Riddler that’s three bad guys. Four if you count Catwoman. That’s a lot of villains for a movie that’s attempting to reboot a franchise and which will, hopefully, focus more on Bats than it will on his rogues’ gallery.

The last time Falcone showed up on screen, he was played by Tom Wilkinson in Batman Begins in 2005. That film didn’t necessarily suffer from a villain overload, even though we had two Ra’s Al Ghuls and The Scarecrow, but it didn’t really let the minor villains, like Scarecrow, really shine either. It will be up to Reeves to find the right balance between baddies and Bat, but we hope it works out.

