John Mulaney had quite the year in 2020, and the famed comedian sat down on Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about his intervention, his divorce, and his upcoming adventure into fatherhood with Olivia Munn. And who better to sit down with for a post-rehab interview than someone who had Mulaney’s best interests at heart?

Mulaney shared that Meyers was there at his intervention, recounting the night and how he instantly knew that he was walking into an intervention when he opened the door. “When I opened the door,” Mulaney says, “I knew right away it was an intervention. That’s how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’” Mulaney went on to admit he was using cocaine the night of the intervention.

Mulaney also shared that he thought he was going to dinner with a friend from college at the time, and that when he saw Seth Meyers as soon as he talked through the door, he knew he wasn’t going to dinner.

“So you were the first person I saw as I walked through the doorway where I knew this was an intervention. So, ‘I’m going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what’s Seth Meyers doing here? F*ck! F*ck!’”

He joked about those there to help with his intervention and the level of comedians there to help him: “Like a We Are The World of alternative comedians over the age of 40. So many funny people and no one did bits the entire time,” to which Meyers replied, “I think you know the gravity of the situation when Fred Armisen is not doing a bit.”

You can watch the full interview here:

I’m happy for John Mulaney and happy he is back out there and clearly happier.

(via Deadline, image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NRDC)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]