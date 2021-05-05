John Mulaney Is Back and We All Love to See It

John Mulaney is one of those comedians that you just instantly quote. Whether it is because it’s relevant in the world at large or you just suddenly have the urge to yell “STREET SMARTS,” his comedy has slowly weaved its way into our cultural vocabulary, especially online. Twitter is often filled with Mulaney bits and memes, and it’s a beautiful time. But 2020 saw Mulaney being very open about his struggles with addiction, and fans of the comic were very well aware of just how hard the pandemic was on everyone, Mulaney included.

In 2020, Mulaney checked himself into rehab, as People reported, and fans of the comedian sent well-wishes. So, it’s great to hear that he’s doing well and preparing to do a week-long engagement at City Winery (which is adhering to social distancing sitting, and you have to provide a negative COVID test/vaccine record in order to attend).

True to form, fans on Twitter have erupted with well-wishes and happiness over Mulaney making it back on the comedy scene.

My emotional support comedian is back🥺🥺 https://t.co/dJQ9vX3P46 — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) May 5, 2021

*all of NYC immediately forms a protective circle around him* https://t.co/DkhmIXkIof — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) May 5, 2021

john mulaney is my favorite person on this planet knowing he’s doing well makes me so happy<3333 pic.twitter.com/f04imbKSpJ — haley✪ (@tokyohrrysgf) May 5, 2021

The negativity of life leaving my body when I found out John Mulaney is doing shows again pic.twitter.com/MIj3t1LbWi — Halle I. (@haleiggles) May 5, 2021

john mulaney

is out of

rehab and everything

announcing is already

new shows sold out pic.twitter.com/nxqZ6cbRhD — snow ❅ haikyuu era ❅ (@realityanyways) May 5, 2021

i really have thought every so often over the last coupla months “i hope john mulaney is ok.” i don’t know the man. lol. but i luhf him anyway. — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 5, 2021

john mulaney my beloved i am so proud pic.twitter.com/vVlUDBl28e — shay⍣ (@tinymeatgreg) May 4, 2021

Mulaney’s run at City Winery is already sold out, which just shows how much we missed John Mulaney. He’s, to many of us, our comfort comedian. He’s the one we watch whenever we’re feeling down and was the comedian many kept quoting throughout the struggles of the last year. So to see he’s doing well and back on the comedy scene? It’s just really wonderful.

We’re all so happy he’s back because Mulaney has brought comfort to so many of us throughout our darkest times, we just wanted to make sure he was doing well. Literally, people would tweet like “Hope John Mulaney is doing well” randomly throughout most of last year, and it just showed how much we care about him.

So proud of John Mulaney and can’t wait to see what he does next.

