Yesterday, as I lay my weary head to rest, I noticed that one John Cena was trending. In case you are unfamiliar with Mr. Cena’s body of work, here’s a reminder:

Yes, that was just an excuse for me to play his intro.

Now John Cena trending is hardly a new thing so I was about to go about my business, but something told me to investigate why he was trending yesterday.

Oh ho ho, John Cena shared an image on his Instagram from the upcoming My Hero Academia movie (which still has no title or release date, but we still excited over here). Does this make him a confirmed My Hero Academia fan? That’s pretty plus ultra if you ask me.

Yes Funimation, I feel the same way right now.

I’ve said this before, but I’m always delighted to see celebrities who reveal that they’re anime trash just like me. All those years being told that anime would be just a phase or made to feel like I was the only one who set my VCR to record the Toonami lineup when I had Drama Club after school (yep, Drama Club), only to see superstars revealing that they too are waiting to see what “he will meet the three musketeers” means. Last week brought us news that Idris and Sabrina Elba are not only anime fans, but are producing a series together. This week? John Cena.

I wonder if he and Vin Diesel had fandom discussions while shooting the latest movie in the Fast franchise which, real talk, is basically live-action anime at this point. Like, no wonder why John Cena joined the family, pulling off the stunts in that franchise has got to be an anime fan’s dream come true.

When he inevitably throws down against Vin Diesel, is it gonna be like, All Might Vs One For All levels of epic? Deku vs Kacchan 2? Deku vs Todoroki? I just… wanna know what to expect going in. We already got Vin Diesel vs Jason Statham with wrenches, what hi-octane fight is John Cena gonna bring?

Fandom, as to be expected, collectively lost its shit over the Instagram post.

john cena after paying $2.00 for his viz sub and reading the war arc pic.twitter.com/bJrQNwoQ3m — AsarathaHS (@AsarathaHS) February 9, 2021

OMG GUYS I THINK I FIGURED IT OUT ????? pic.twitter.com/baodyyhIlN — delia 💌 | JOHN CENA’S #1 FAN (@lgbtizuku) February 9, 2021

ah yes dekus biggest fans: john cena and megan thee stallion pic.twitter.com/QjgAyIcrLU — chloe (@fuyumisgf) February 9, 2021

Though it should be noted that this revelation came a couple of days ago.

This tweet points out how John Cena’s pose is very similar to Deku’s and was posted before John Cena shared the image to his Instagram. So does that mean he saw this tweet THEN decided to put up the movie promo image? Is his tweet his official entrance into the fandom? Was this his way of telling us fans that he, too, ran around in an All Might onesie on a Sunday morning while coming up with hero names?

GASP! While coming up with his INTRO THEME?!

Please, Cena-senpai, can you confirm?

