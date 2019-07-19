John Carpenter Confirms TWO New Halloween Sequels: Halloween Kills & Halloween Ends

“The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over.” Dear Sweet Brown Jesus it’s never going to end.

John Carpenter sent out a tweet with an embedded video showing the burning house from the previous Halloween reboot with the following text: “The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over.” Carpenter’s tweet confirms that the sequel, Halloween Kills, will come out October 16, 2020, while the third film, Halloween Ends, is confirmed for an October 15, 2021 release date. A trilogy … okay, let’s do it.

Both Kills and Ends will be written by David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, with actress Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed to return as the Scream Queen Laurie Strode. John Carpenter will also be returning as an executive producer.

Mood: pic.twitter.com/mzUMJKdi6o — Raven Banner @ Fantasia with The Prey (@RavenBanner) July 19, 2019

She has unfinished business and the purest evil is still on the hunt!!! Take my money right now!!! Can’t wait!!! pic.twitter.com/SWbnLR5gwN — SuperRetroThrowback (@SuperRetroTBR) July 19, 2019

I’m not surprised they decided to do this. If something makes money for a studio, then they must milk it for as long as humanly possible. Still, since they are planning two sequels back to back, hopefully, this means they have a uniform story in mind for the characters. It’d be nice to have, you know, a real story arc if we’re going to have connected sequels.

As usual, I’m going to sit here waiting for Jamie Lloyd to have a rebooted incarnation in this series because (a) I love her, and (b) a Danielle Harris and Jamie Lee Curtis team-up is what I deserve as a longtime Halloween fan. Also, I hope that Judy Greer will be back and we can have a bigger story with that mother/daughter relationship (bring a female writer on for one of these movies, please and thank you). Halloween 2018 set up a lot of interesting stuff, so let’s get the followthrough.

Now your Halloween for the next two years is set. Yay?

(via Dreadcentral, image: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures)

